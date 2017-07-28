Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Compound Semiconductor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.94% and Forecast to 2022”.

Compound Semiconductor Market 2017

Executive Summary

This report studies the Compound Semiconductor market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Compound Semiconductor market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Compound Semiconductor market is valued at 788.17 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1114.09 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% between 2016 and 2022.



The major players in global Compound Semiconductor market include

IQE PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SCIOCS

Mitsubishi Chemical

San’an Optoelectronics

Dow Corning

Shin-Etsu Chemical

DOWA

Freiberger

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with output/production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Compound Semiconductor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Other regions

On the basis of product, the Compound Semiconductor market is primarily split into

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Electronic Components

Photonic Device

Optoelectronic Devices

Integrated Circuit



