PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Antimicrobial Textiles Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2022”.



This report mainly covers the Antimicrobial Textiles product type, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Antimicrobial Textiles industry chain.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Antimicrobial Textiles in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1650700-global-antimicrobial-textiles-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SANITIZED AG (Switzerland)

Microban International, Ltd. (U.S.)

Sciessent LLC (U.S.)

Milliken Chemical (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Trevira GmbH (Germany)

Herculite Products, Inc. (U.S.)

LifeThreads LLC (US)

PurThread Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Unitika Trading Co., Ltd. (Japan)

BioCote Ltd. (U.K.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Exhaust

Pad-Dry-Cure

Spraying

Foam Finishing Method

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Apparel

Medical

Home

Other Wearables



Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1650700-global-antimicrobial-textiles-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Antimicrobial Textiles market.

Chapter 1, to describe Antimicrobial Textiles Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Antimicrobial Textiles, with sales, revenue, and price of Antimicrobial Textiles, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Antimicrobial Textiles, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Antimicrobial Textiles Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Exhaust

1.2.2 Pad-Dry-Cure

1.2.3 Spraying

1.2.4 Foam Finishing Method

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Home

1.3.5 Other Wearables

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SANITIZED AG (Switzerland)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 SANITIZED AG (Switzerland) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Microban International, Ltd. (U.S.)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Microban International, Ltd. (U.S.) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sciessent LLC (U.S.)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Sciessent LLC (U.S.) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Milliken Chemical (U.S.)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Milliken Chemical (U.S.) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Lonza Group AG (Switzerland) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Trevira GmbH (Germany)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Trevira GmbH (Germany) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Herculite Products, Inc. (U.S.)

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Antimicrobial Textiles Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Herculite Products, Inc. (U.S.) Antimicrobial Textiles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1650700

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

