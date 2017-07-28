Disaster Recovery as a Service Market 2017 Global Share, Trend and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Disaster Recovery as a Service -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The global disaster recovery as a service (DRAAS) market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 46% during 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market are estimated to be the increasing cloud as a services market and increasing enterprise IT spending across various applications. Furthermore, high adoption rate among SMEs, flexibility and automation capabilities and faster recovery and cost effective solutions are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the market.

Increasing demand of a cloud as a service market is anticipated to augment the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market, as it is a vital segment of the cloud as a service market. The global cloud managed service market is valued to around $35.5 billion in the year 2016 and it is further estimated to reach $76.7 billion by the year 2021. Increasing ICT expenditure and increasing big data analytics market are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, DRAAS offers various benefits over conventional disaster recovery solutions, which are estimated to augment the growth of the market. Major benefits of DRAAS includes; reduced cost, no maintenance cost, faster recovery, flexibility etc.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market. Requirement of high network bandwidth, data safety and security issues and compatibility issues are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.

Geography Insights

Global disaster recovery as a service market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global disaster recovery as a service market owing high adoption rate of DRAAS in end-user industry in the region. Furthermore, presence of key players of DRAAS market such as Amazon Web Services and Google Inc. are also estimated to back the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region owing to high adoption rate among SMEs in the region.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the global disaster recovery as a services market are; Amazon Web Services, CA Technologies, Cable and Wireless Communication, Cisco Systems Inc., Geminare, Google Inc., HP Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Iland Internet Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, Nexica, NTT Communications Corporation, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Recovery Point Systems, Sungard Availability Services, Tierpoint LLC, Verizon Enterprise Solution, Vmware Inc. and so on. To sustain in the market, these players adopt various strategies such as merger, acquisition, product launch, expansion and so on. For example; in 2016, Amazon Web Services announces the acquisition of the Cloud9 a San Francisco based company to develop an integrated development environment.

Market Segmentation

• GLOBAL DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

o PUBLIC CLOUD

o PRIVATE CLOUD

o HYBRID CLOUD

• GLOBAL DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

o LARGE ENTERPRISES

o SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

• GLOBAL DISASTER RECOVERY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY VERTICLES

o BFSI

o GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC SECTOR

o MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

o TELECOMMUNICATION AND IT

o MANUFACTURING

o RETAIL

o HEALTHCARE

o OTHERS

Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Table of Content

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES

7.1.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.2. AMAZON WEB SERVICES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.1.3. AMAZON WEB SERVICES RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.2. CA TECHNOLOGIES

7.2.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2.2. CA TECHNOLOGIES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.2.3. CA TECHNOLOGIES RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.3. CABLE AND WIRELESS COMMUNICATION

7.3.1. INTRODUCTION

7.3.2. CABLE AND WIRELESS COMMUNICATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.3.3. CABLE AND WIRELESS COMMUNICATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.4. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

7.4.1. INTRODUCTION

7.4.2. CISCO SYSTEMS INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.4.3. CISCO SYSTEMS INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.5. GEMINARE

7.5.1. INTRODUCTION

7.5.2. GEMINARE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.5.3. GEMINARE RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.6. HP ENTERPRISE COMPANY

7.6.1. INTRODUCTION

7.6.2. HP ENTERPRISE COMPANY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.6.3. HP ENTERPRISE COMPANY RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.7. ILAND INTERNET SOLUTIONS

7.7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.7.2. ILAND INTERNET SOLUTIONS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.7.3. ILAND INTERNET SOLUTIONS RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.8. IBM CORPORATION

7.8.1. INTRODUCTION

7.8.2. IBM CORPORTATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.8.3. IBM CORPORTATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.9. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

7.9.1. INTRODUCTION

7.9.2. MICROSOFT CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.9.3. MICROSOFT CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.10. NEXICA

7.10.1. INTRODUCTION

7.10.2. NEXICA PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.10.3. NEXICA RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.11. NTT COMMUNICATION CORPORATION

7.11.1. INTRODUCTION

7.11.2. NTT COMMUNICATION CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.11.3. NTT COMMUNICATION CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.12. RACKSPACE HOSTING INC.

7.12.1. INTRODUCTION

7.12.2. RACKSPACE HOSTING INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.12.3. RACKSPACE HOSTING INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.13. RECOVERY POINT SYSTEMS

7.13.1. INTRODUCTION

7.13.2. RECOVERY POINT SYSTEMS PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.13.3. RECOVERY POINT SYSTEMS RECENT ACTIVITI

