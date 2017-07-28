Stick Pouches Packaging Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 6% By 2022

Global Stick Pouches Packaging Market Information Report By Material , By Application and By Region - Forecast to 2022

Key Players: Amcor Ltd., Ampac Holdings, LLC, Clondalkin Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Astrapak Limited” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The global stick pouches packaging market will be driven by growth in the flexible packaging market and the rise in demand for ready-made meals with extended shelf life due to the changing lifestyle of the people. The technological advancements and the extensive research & development in the field of packaging are also expected to drive the demand of the stick pouches packaging market. The emergence of concept of ready–to-eat packaged food and the less logistics cost due to small and adjustable size is expected to drive the growth of the stick pouches packaging market.

Key Players of Stick Pouches Packaging Market:

• Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

• Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

• Clondalkin Group (Netherlands)

• Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

• Astrapak Limited (South Korea)

• Bemis Company Inc. (U.S)

• Sonoco Products (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

The packaging type is the most important factor in food packaging, beverages, pharmaceutical and others. Polyethylene pouches, of all materials used for packaging, are the most commonly used material. The pouches are light weight and provide advantage of compact packaging for the purpose of logistics. The pouches are being extensively used for storing frozen food and even for packaging of the beverages. Therefore, growth in the concept of flexible packaging will directly influence the stick pouches packaging market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the stick pouches packaging market with highest CAGR due to the rapidly changing lifestyle, increase in the disposable income, extensive growth in population, and the constantly growing packaged food industry. The increase in sale of incense sticks and adoption among people in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global stick pouches packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global stick pouches packaging market by materials, applications and regions.

By Material

• Polyester

• Paper

• Polyethylene

• Others

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Consumer Goods

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Stick Pouches packaging market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Polyester

4.3 Paper

4.4 Polyethylene

4.5 Others

5 Global Stick Pouches packaging market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Food & Beverages

5.3 Pharmaceutical

5.4 Consumer Goods

5.5 Others

Continue…

