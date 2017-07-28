Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 34.0% during the period 2017-2022. The key factors that are augmenting the growth of the market is the increasing trend of smart cities development, growth of 4G LTE network. Furthermore, rising necessity of reliable and consistent public safety network, supporting government policies and initiatives are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Supportive Government initiative and policies are estimated to be one of the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market. Government are making it mandatory to use public safety in-building wireless DAS systems in buildings to enhance the public safety. The implementation of the new public safety codes for buildings by International Code Council (ICC) and enforcement of minimum legislative standards by the National Fire-Protection Association (NFPA) are estimated to augment the demand of the public safety in-building wireless DAS systems across the globe. Furthermore, increasing smart cities development programs across the globe is also estimated to fuel the growth of the market.

However, there are certain factors that are hindering the growth of the public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market. High cost of installation and security and privacy concern are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.

Geography Insights

Global public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market owing to well established communication network in the region. Furthermore, increasing data traffic due to rise of IOT market, social media and smart phones in the region is estimated to be the major factor that is backing the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to high adoption rate of micro base stations in the region and increasing infrastructure in the developing countries such as China and India.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the public safety in-building wireless DAS systems market are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Anixter Inc., AT&T Inc., CGI, Cisco, Cobham PLC, Commonscope Inc., Corning, Inc., Ericsson, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Hitachi, IBM, Kratos Defence and Security System, Northrop Grumman, Siemens, Smiths Group PLC, TE Connnectivity Ltd., Telecommunication Systems, Verizon Communication Inc. and so on. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product launch, and expansion. For Example: In 2016, AT&T announced the merger of Time Warner in a $109 billion with net liabilities deal.

Market Segmentation

• GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY IN-BUILDING WIRELESS DAS SYSTEMS MARKET BY SERVICES

o MANAGED SERVICES

o PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

• GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY IN-BUILDING WIRELESS DAS SYSTEMS MARKET BY COMPONENTS

o ANTENNAS

o CABLING

o DAS HEADEND AND REMOTE UNIT

o REPEATER

• GLOBAL PUBLIC SAFETY IN-BUILDING WIRELESS DAS SYSTEMS MARKET BY APPLICATIONS

o ENETRPRISE OFFICE COMPLEX

o HEALTHCARE COMPLEX

o MALLS AND RETAIL COMPLEX

o EDUCATION COMPLEX

o HOSPITALITY

o RELIGIOUS COMPLEX

o TRANSPORTATION COMPLEX

o OTHERS

Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Public Safety In-Building Wireless DAS Systems Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

