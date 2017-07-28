Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Private Cloud Services Market 2017 Global Technology, Development, Trends and forecasts to 2022

Summary

This report studies the global Private Cloud Services market, analyzes and researches the Private Cloud Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM
Oracle
HP
Dell EMC
Cisco Systems
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft
VMware
Atlantic.Net
Blackiron Data ULC
BMC Switzerland
Citrix Systems
Datadirect Networks
Tibco Software
Salesforce.com
RightScale
Enomaly
Equinix
Red Hat

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Private Cloud Services can be split into
Cloud Hardware
Cloud Software
Cloud Services

Market segment by Application, Private Cloud Services can be split into
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Energy & Utilities
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Other

Table of Contents

Global Private Cloud Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Private Cloud Services
1.1 Private Cloud Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Private Cloud Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Private Cloud Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Private Cloud Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Cloud Hardware
1.3.2 Cloud Software
1.3.3 Cloud Services
1.4 Private Cloud Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 IT & Telecom
1.4.3 Energy & Utilities
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Healthcare
1.4.6 Government
1.4.7 Other

2 Global Private Cloud Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Private Cloud Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Oracle
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 HP
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Dell EMC
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Cisco Systems
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Amazon Web Services
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Microsoft
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 VMware
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Atlantic.Net
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Blackiron Data ULC
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Private Cloud Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 BMC Switzerland
3.12 Citrix Systems
3.13 Datadirect Networks
3.14 Tibco Software
3.15 Salesforce.com
3.16 RightScale
3.17 Enomaly
3.18 Equinix
3.19 Red Hat

4 Global Private Cloud Services Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Private Cloud Services Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Private Cloud Services Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Private Cloud Services in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Private Cloud Services

