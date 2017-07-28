WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Global AGM Batteries Market 2017 Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

AGM technology became popular in the early 1980s as a sealed lead acid battery for military aircraft, vehicles and UPS to reduce weight and improve reliability. The sulfuric acid is absorbed by a very fine fiberglass mat, making the battery spill-proof. This enables shipment without hazardous material restrictions. The plates can be made flat to resemble a standard flooded lead acid pack in a rectangular case; they can also be wound into a cylindrical cell.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1650697-global-agm-batteries-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the AGM Batteries in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

Bosch

Yuasa Batteries

Deere & Company

Trojan Battery

Exide Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

6V

12V

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aircraft

Automotive

Others

Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1650697-global-agm-batteries-market-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global AGM Batteries market.

Chapter 1, to describe AGM Batteries Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of AGM Batteries, with sales, revenue, and price of AGM Batteries, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of AGM Batteries, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue……

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 AGM Batteries Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 6V

1.2.2 12V

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aircraft

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson Controls

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 AGM Batteries Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Johnson Controls AGM Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bosch

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 AGM Batteries Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Bosch AGM Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Yuasa Batteries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 AGM Batteries Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Yuasa Batteries AGM Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Deere & Company

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 AGM Batteries Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Deere & Company AGM Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Trojan Battery

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 AGM Batteries Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Trojan Battery AGM Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Exide Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 AGM Batteries Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Exide Technologies AGM Batteries Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global AGM Batteries Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global AGM Batteries Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 Global AGM Batteries Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 AGM Batteries Manufacturer Market Share

3.3.2 Top 6 AGM Batteries Manufacturer Market Share

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global AGM Batteries Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global AGM Batteries Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global AGM Batteries Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Global AGM Batteries Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 North America AGM Batteries Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe AGM Batteries Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Asia-Pacific AGM Batteries Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.5 South America AGM Batteries Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.6 Middle East and Africa AGM Batteries Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1650697

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.