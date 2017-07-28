Global Penicillin and Streptomycin Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Penicillin and Streptomycin -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The global Penicillin and Streptomycin market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 0.5% from 2017-2022. Penicillin and streptomycin are two of the most widely prescribed antibiotics globally. These antibiotics are capable of preventing bacterial growth. According to a recent report by Orion Market Research, various factors responsible for market growth include increasing number of contagious diseases and heavy investments in research and development. Increasing demand for generic drugs is also adding to the market growth. The Penicillin and Streptomycin market has growth opportunities with innovations in new product development and usage of penicillin-streptomycin compound in cell culture as anti-bacterial agent. However, government regulations and patent expiry issues are major challenges to the growth of the market. Increasing incidences of anti-microbial resistance are also impeding the growth of the market New antibiotics have been developed and used with lesser side effects compared to penicillin and streptomycin which has affected the market of penicillin and streptomycin. The market is segmented on the basis of product type (bulk and dosage), manufacturing process (synthetic process, natural process, semi-synthetic process and natural process) and route of administration (oral, intravenous and intramuscular). The end users include hospitals, clinics and others.

Geographical Insights

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the maximum of market share is expected to be the largest market for penicillin and streptomycin drugs during the forecasted period. The market is majorly driven by high level of infections due to lack of proper infrastructure and cleanliness. The market is also dominated by some of the world’s largest generic drug manufacturers which are also dominating the penicillin and streptomycin production. The market is then dominated by North American region and Europe. These market are highly developed with high level of awareness regarding infectious diseases caused by bacteria, proper healthcare infrastructure and government regulations.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the market include Abbot Laboratories, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Amgen, Biogen Idec, Celgine Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Eli Lilly and Co, Astra Zeneca, Sanofi Aventis SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

