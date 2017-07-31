From The Headlines Of Tomorrow’s Papers Comes A Brave New Novel
Debut novelist Matthew Jones has just created an alarmingly insightful thriller which mirrors current political events in the U.S.A. and Russia
So, did he have some inside knowledge as to what was happening? Jones is not telling but what he does say, is that it’s not just coincidence.
Sicarius is the debut novel of author Matthew Jones and tells the story of a professional hitman whose latest target, a U.S Governor, is deeply muddled with Russian organised crime.
The book also touches on the widespread fear of terrorist attacks currently on the minds of most of the Western World.
Asked how he managed to create a story with such resonance to current events, Matthew said, “It’s difficult for an author to write without being affected by world events surrounding one. Widespread political corruption, terrorism and the ever encroaching surveillance of the population are impacting more and more on the lives of ordinary people. I just needed to add a central plot.”
Sicarius is already receiving high acclaim with the influential Book Reviewer describing it as “A powerhouse thriller of the best kind.” And the Book Blogger commenting, “It’s a story you’ll recognize but it’s well written and fast-paced.”
Sicarius is published by Mirador Publishing who seem to have built a reputation for launching a number of successful new authors. Sarah Luddington, Mirador’s Commissioning Editor said, “When this landed on our desks we were so stunned as to how current the subject matter. That we actually compressed our normal release schedule to accommodate it.”
Sicarius is on sale now and is available as both a paperback and eBook in all main formats.
Mirador Publishing can be contacted via their website at www.miradorpublishing.com
Matthew Jones can be contacted authormpjones@gmail.com
