From The Headlines Of Tomorrow’s Papers Comes A Brave New Novel

Debut novelist Matthew Jones has just created an alarmingly insightful thriller which mirrors current political events in the U.S.A. and Russia

It’s a powerhouse thriller of the best kind, with a clear protagonist who, despite being a man from the shadows, you really relate to. ” — The Book Reviewer

It would be easy to think that author Matthew Jones wrote this book just after the 2016 American elections. However, the book was already in progress as the Russians were allegedly weaving their webs through the campaign.So, did he have some inside knowledge as to what was happening? Jones is not telling but what he does say, is that it's not just coincidence.Sicarius is the debut novel of author Matthew Jones and tells the story of a professional hitman whose latest target, a U.S Governor, is deeply muddled with Russian organised crime.The book also touches on the widespread fear of terrorist attacks currently on the minds of most of the Western World.Asked how he managed to create a story with such resonance to current events, Matthew said, "It's difficult for an author to write without being affected by world events surrounding one. Widespread political corruption, terrorism and the ever encroaching surveillance of the population are impacting more and more on the lives of ordinary people. I just needed to add a central plot."Sicarius is already receiving high acclaim with the influential Book Reviewer describing it as "A powerhouse thriller of the best kind." And the Book Blogger commenting, "It's a story you'll recognize but it's well written and fast-paced."Sicarius is published by Mirador Publishing who seem to have built a reputation for launching a number of successful new authors. Sarah Luddington, Mirador's Commissioning Editor said, "When this landed on our desks we were so stunned as to how current the subject matter. That we actually compressed our normal release schedule to accommodate it."Sicarius is on sale now and is available as both a paperback and eBook in all main formats.