Solar Photovoltaic (PV) France Industry by Manufacturers, Production and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2030

PUNE, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 28th July 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in France, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”.

Summary

"Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in France, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", is the latest report, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market in France.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in France (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and Solar Photovoltaic (PV)) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in France Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Solar Photovoltaic (PV) is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market, France power market, France renewable power market and France Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period 2017-2030.

- Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), Solar Photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydro power (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview of the global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major Solar Photovoltaic (PV)power countries in 2016 and key owners information of various regions.

- Power market scenario in France and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

- An overview on France renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2016.

- Detailed overview of France Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming Solar Photovoltaic (PV) projects.

- Deal analysis of France Solar Photovoltaic (PV) market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 6

2 Executive Summary 7

2.1 Fall in OECD Countries’ Carbon Emission despite a Global Rise during 2010-2015 7

2.2 Technological Advancements and Government Support Driving Global Renewable Power Installations 7

2.3 Nuclear Power Constituted Nearly Half of the Power Generating Capacity in France in 2016 7

2.4 Onshore Wind is the largest Renewable Energy Source in France With 50% of Installed Renewable Capacity 8

2.5 Solar PV to Continue as a Major Renewable Energy Source in France 8

3 Introduction 9

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2016 9

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2025 11

3.3 Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Global, Technology Definition and Classification 13

3.4 Report Guidance 14

4 Renewable Power Market, Global, 2006 - 2030 15

4.1 Renewable Power Market, Global, Overview 15

4.2 Renewable Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006-2030 16

4.3 Renewable Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006-2030 24

4.4 Renewable Power Market, Global, LCOE Comparison of Power Generating Sources, 2014-2014 28

5 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Global, 2006-2030 32

5.1 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Global, Overview 32

5.2 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006-2030 33

…Continued

