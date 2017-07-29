Animal Feed Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Worldwide Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future

Global Animal Feed Market Information- by Source (Vegetables), Function (Carbohydrate), Application (Cattle, Swine) and Region - Forecast to 2027

Major Key Players are Cargill Inc, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, ., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, Evonik Industries AG” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on the Global Animal Feed Market

Animal Feed Global Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market for Animal Feed is progressing rapidly and is expected to witness a healthy upsurge growth in the recent future, in terms of value and volume. Animal Feed will witness an exponential growth crossing its previous growth records by 2027 with a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2016 – 2027).

The global Animal Feed market is predominantly driven by growing populace worldwide. The growing population drives the demand for food in general and the demand for Food Animal such as Meat/Milk. In order to supply this growing demand of food animal; operators of these animal take extreme care of their cattle / poultry. Food being the prime factor in the care factors chain; Animal feed market grows voluminously. Animal Feed if provided in optimum level gives good production of milk and meat. As a result of this global demand of nutrition rice dairy cattle feed is increasing. Additionally, Cost of metabolic diseases is increasing in Animal Feed (dairy cattle/ Goat/Swine etc.) which is one of the reason for driving global demand of Animal Feed. Simultaneously, Demand for milk products such as milk chocolate, milk powders, yogurts and others is growing its global market which in providing impetus to the Animal Feed market consecutively, growing the Animal Feed market.

However Concerns have arisen about the content of these Animal Feeds, as grain-based diets can produce serious and sometimes fatal digestive tract problems in food animals (animal products) such as cows, goats, and sheep whose stomachs are best suited to digesting high-cellulose containing plants like grass. In addition, recent studies have shown that chemical additives in feed may accumulate in animal tissues, potentially exposing consumers to unwanted chemicals such as veterinary drug residues and heavy metals. It is important to consider how livestock feed affects animal health, and by extension the health of people who consume these animal products.

Animal Feed Global Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several large and small players, the global Animal Feed market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive. Well established players incorporate acquisition, collaboration, partnership, expansion, and technology used for the production in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Strategic partnerships between manufacturers support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. The Key players operating in the market compete based on pricing, quality, reputation and services. Manufactures are investing significantly in cutting-edge Research & Development to support our innovation pipeline.

Key Players:

Cargill Inc, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, ., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V., and Adisseo France SAS are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Market of Animal Feed and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Animal Feed Global Market – Segments

The Animal Feed Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

• Segmentation by Source: Comprises vegetables, grains & pulses, oilseeds, and others.

• Segmentation by Function: Comprises carbohydrate, Protein, Minerals, Fat, and others.

• Segmentation by Application: Comprises Cattle, Swine, Aquatic culture, and others.

• Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Animal Feed Market – Regional Analysis

• North-America dominates the market for global animal feed market with the largest market share, accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2027; Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW are the growing market for global animal feed market and are expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of during 2016 to 2027.

• Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Uruguay and countries of the EU and Eastern Europe being the second large market for Milk & Meat products Dairy cattle feed market has seen increasing in Eastern Europe, Latin America and many developing countries.

• APAC with India being the large contributor is the world’s largest producer and consumer of milk, the rapidly growing demand for milk; consecutively, Animal Feed market in the region is growing to keep up the supply and demand ratio.

