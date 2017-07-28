Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market 2017: Industry Review, Research, Statistics and Growth to 2027

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market by Type (Instruments, Reagents), By Application (Blood Grouping), By End users - Forecast to 2027

Major key Players include Immucor,Ortho Clinical Diagnostics,Beckman Coulter,Quotient Limited,Diagast,Abbott Diagnostics,Novartis AG,Becton Dickinson

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario

Globally the market for Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market is increasing rapidly mainly due to increasing transfusion safety. The factors that influence the growth of blood transfusion diagnostics market; increasing safety with nucleic acid testing, blood testing products, immunoassay reagents that recognize irresistible infection, safety in blood preservations, pre-typing of blood donors and others.

Key Players

• Immucor (U.S)

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S)

• Beckman Coulter (U.S)

• Quotient Limited (U.S)

• Diagast (France)

• Abbott Diagnostics (U.S)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Becton Dickinson (U.S)

• BAG healthcare (Germany)

• DiaSorin (Italy)

• Fujirebio (Belgium)

• Grifols (Spain)

• Siemens (Germany),

• Quidel (U.S),

• Hologic/Gen-Probe (U.S)

• Biokit (Spain)

• Bio-Rad (U.S).

Segments

On the basis of type

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Others.

On the basis of application

• Blood Grouping

• Disease Screening

• Others.

On the basis of end users

• Hospital,

• Laboratories

• Blood Banks

• Plasma Fractionation Facilities

• Military Blood Banks

• others

Study Objectives of Blood Transfusion Diagnostics

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.

• Comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by applications, end users and its sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

