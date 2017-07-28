Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry Overview, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - by Process (Reverse Osmosis, Vacuum), Type (Alcohol Free), Raw Material (Malt) and Region (North America) -Forecast to 2023

Major Key Players are Heineken N.V. (Netherland), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium), Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany), Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report (CRR) on Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market value which is estimated to grow at 8.28% by 2023

Market Overview

Non-alcoholic beer refers to low-alcohol content beverage prepared by the fermentation of major ingredients such as malt, hop, water and sometimes yeast (to accelerate the process). The production of non-alcoholic beer is carried out under the controlled process of malting with a set temperature and pH. Removal of alcohol is performed by various techniques such as vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or by restricting the ability of the yeast to ferment wort. Every brewery has its own methods and trade secrets on manufacturing non-alcoholic beer.

Market Forecast

Non-alcoholic beer is a frequently consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. Moreover, according to Islamic laws, the consumption of alcohol in any form is totally forbidden. Consequently, there is a complete ban on the sale and production of alcoholic beer in Islamic countries. With the introduction of flavored non-alcoholic beer in the country by introducing a wide range of flavors such as fruit, coffee, vanilla, and others, the key players have been able to expand their market share. A brand named Fayrouz has a unique brewing process. It avoids fermentation of malt, so that alcohol is not produced. This led, Al Azhar, a university and Sunni Islam's most prestigious body, to approve the certification of this beer as halal and legally permit consumption of this non-alcoholic beer in the Islamic market.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of non-alcoholic beer market at the CAGR of 8.28% during 2017-2023.

By Downstream Analysis-

Among the process type, reverse osmosis segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register the healthy CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. Among the product type, alcohol free segment is estimated to account maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017-2023. The segment is estimated to observe a substantial growth of 8.29% during the review period. Among the raw material, malt is accounting for maximum market proportion in the global non-alcoholic beer market during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 60 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 169 numbers of pages of the project report “Non-Alcoholic Beer Market - Forecast to 2023”

Competitive Analysis-

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in non-alcoholic beer, multiple product launch by non-alcoholic beer market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

• Heineken N.V. (Netherland)

• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium)

• Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany)

• Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.)

• Krombacher Brauerei (Germany)

• Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic)

• Suntory Beer (Japan)

The Market Players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in non-alcoholic beer market. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Region Analysis

The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North America region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% in the review period. RoW will be the fastest growing region in the non-alcoholic beer market and high growth in emerging economies such as United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries. Middle East region is projected to reach USD 533.65 Million by the end of 2023 with registering a CAGR of 9.30%.

Market Segmentation-

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is Segmented by Process, Type, Raw Material and Region

