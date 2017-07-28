Microbiology testing Market is expected to be worth US$ 5409.1 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 10.4%

Microbiology testing Market information, by type (Instruments, Chemicals & Reagents, Consumables & Accessories), by application, BY End User - Forecast to 2023

Microbiology testing has emerged as one of the rapidly changing segment of healthcare over the past few years. Microbiology testing deals with the study of microbial germs and their clinical applications for the improvement of health. Increasing prevalence of various infectious diseases are driving the growth for global microbiology testing market.

Considering the global scenario of the Microbiology testing market, this market is one of the fastest growing markets and expected to continue its growth near future. The total market for Microbiology testing was US$ 2706.1 million in 2016 and expected to reach US$ 5409.1 million by 2023. While considering the segments, Chemicals & Reagents was holding largest market share that was about 42.1% in 2016.

As the market for microbiology testing growing, the competition is also increasing and is getting more intense. Major companies are adopting a various strategies to enter and create unique space in this market. The different strategies used by the companies includes, product launch, agreement and collaboration, partnership and expansion, joint venture and strategic alliance etc. All major players are focusing on new product development to provide new and innovative solutions to the market.

Innovative and advanced product launch gives them edge over the competitors. Over the past few years, the microbiology testing market is also changing dramatically. All the solution providers are trying to meet the expectation of consumer that helps them to capture more market share. Some local players are also giving tough competition to the major brands by providing affordable products to the consumers. Major brands are focusing on developing regions like Asia-Pacific to expand their business. In developing nations like China and India, the market for microbiology testing is growing significantly.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the microbiology testing market, North America is largest market for Microbiology testing. In 2016, Europe was holding major market share slightly lesser than North America in global microbiology testing market. Countries like Germany, France and UK are holding major stake in this market. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is witnessing faster growth of microbiology testing market. While Middle East and Africa shown limited growth in microbiology testing market and expected to grow with a steady pace during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Global Microbiology testing Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise Instruments, Chemicals & Reagents, Consumables & Accessories, and others. On the basis of application, it is segmented into, Gastrointestinal Infections, Respiratory Infections, Urinary tract Infections, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into, Hospital based laboratory, Independent laboratory, and Academics & Research Institutes.

