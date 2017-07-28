Automotive Adhesives Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 8% By 2022

Global Automotive Adhesives Market Information Report by Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic), By Application (Paint Shop, Assembly) and By Region - Forecast 2022

Key Players: The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel, BASF, 3M Company, Ashland Specialty Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Automotive adhesives market. The Automotive adhesives market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8% during the period 2016 to 2022.

Market Highlights:

The demand for automotive adhesives market is expected to grow with the rising trend of lightweight and fuel efficient vehicles, which is encouraging the use of aluminum and other materials. This in turn, boosts the use of adhesives in the automobiles. The increase in the average use of automotive adhesive in the developing nations is expected to fuel the demand of automotive adhesives. The rapidly growing automotive industry in the developing nations is also expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the growth is projected to be restrained by the rapid fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.

Key Players of Automotive Adhesives Market:

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Henkel (Germany)

• BASF (Germany)

• 3M Company (U.S.)

• Ashland Specialty Chemical Company (U.S.)

• H.B. Fuller Company(U.S.),

• Hindustan Adhesives Limited (India)

• Dynea International Oy (Finland)

• Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.(U.S)

• Covalence Specialty Adhesives LLC (U.S.)

Market Research Analysis:

Among all types, Polyurethane is expected to account for the largest share in the automotive adhesives market, owing to its superior properties such as the ability of bonding on different surfaces and UV & heat stability. Polyurethane adhesives are mostly used for the repair and maintenance work in automobiles. They are majorly used where there is requirement of higher efficiency at low operating costs. They possess the characteristics of fast curing, good chemical resistance, optical clarity and others.

APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to huge investments from existing key players in the region. The original equipment manufacturers of the region are working to incorporate lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing to reduce overall weight of the vehicle. For this, their major focus is on use of composite or plastic materials. These materials can only be bonded with the help of adhesives, thereby driving the growth of the automotive adhesives market. High economic growth rate and the increase in demand from end use automotive industry is also driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive adhesives market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive adhesives market by its type, Application and region.

By Type

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Polyamide

• Others

By Application

• Paint Shop

• Assembly

• Powertrain

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive adhesives market, By Type

4.1 Polyurethane

4.2 Acrylic

4.3 Polyamide

4.4 Others

5 Global Automotive adhesives market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Paint Shop

5.3 Assembly

5.4 Powertrain

5.5 Others

Continue…

