Big Data In Healthcare Market has potential to be worth USD 35 billion in 2021

Big data in Healthcare Market Information by Components (Hardware, software, Services) by Deployment (On-Premise, Web Based) by Application - Forecast 2016-2021

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario:

Big data refers to the enormous amount of structured as well as unstructured data which help organizations to improve their decision making processes. Healthcare industry is at a stage of rapid change. Advancements in genetics, biomedical, and information technology are ushering towards effective personalized treatments according to the individual characteristics of the patients. Therefore, exploiting these opportunities requires effective use of big data.

The market for global big data in healthcare is expected to reach at ~$35 billion by 2021.

Key Players:

• Cerner Corporation (U.S.),

• Cognizant(U.S.),

• Dell (U.S..),

• Epic system Corporation (U.S.),

• GE Healthcare(U.K.),

• Mckesson (U.S.),

• Optum (U.S.),

Key Findings

- increasing government initiatives, pressure to curb healthcare costs, new technological advancement like mHealth, Internet of Things (IOT) and wearables are major factors driving the growth of the big data in healthcare market

- Geographically, North America has the largest share in global big data in healthcare market, while Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing region

Segments:

Global Big Data in Healthcare market has been majorly segmented on the basis of components which includes; hardware, software, and services. Further the market is categorized into mode of deployment and applications. Mode of deployment is classified as; on-premise, web based/cloud based. Further, the applications segment is divided into; clinical data analytics, financial analytics, operational analytics, and other applications.

Study Objectives of Big Data in Healthcare Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Big Data in Healthcare Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Big Data in Healthcare Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the world

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by components, mode of deployment, and applications.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Big Data in Healthcare Market

The report for Global Big Data in Healthcare Markets of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

