Infusion Systems Market is expected to be worth $44.33 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 4.9%

Global Infusion Systems market, by Product Type (Ambulatory Pumps, I.V. Disposables, Syringe Pump Systems), by applications by end users - Forecast to 2027

Major Key Players are 3M, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical, Inc, Smiths Medical, ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scenario and Highlight:

The Global market for infusion system is growing at a steady pace. The various factors that influence the growth of the market are increased use of infusion pumps for the delivery of drugs and other fluids, rising prevalence of chronic and fatal diseases, high demand of the infusion systems in the military medical units, technological advancements from the leading market players.

Furthermore the factors such as patient safety concerns and improper infusion leading to the severe consequences, unmet medical needs in the low income countries are hampering the growth of the market. Globally the market for infusion system is expected to grow at the rate of about 4.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Major Key Players:

• 3M,

• B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG,

• Baxter,

• Becton,

• Dickinson and Company,

• Fresenius Kabi AG,

• ICU Medical, Inc,

• Smiths Medical,

• Terumo Medical Corporation

Key Finding

• The infusion system global market is expected to reach $44.33 billion by 2025.

• IV disposable holds the largest share of 66.7% of the market.

• North America holds the largest market share of Infusion System market and is anticipated to reach $15.79 billion by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Segments:

Infusion System market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of IV disposable, Infusion pump, and others. IV disposable accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2016. On the basis of application, market is segmented into Chemotherapy, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, pediatrics, and others. Chemotherapy segment accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2016. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals, specialty oncology wards, homecare, and others. Hospitals dominated the global market with the largest market share in 2016.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 130 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Infusion Systems Market Research Report- Forecast To 2025”

Regional Analysis of Infusion System Market:

Globally, North America is the largest market for Infusion System and is expected to commands the largest market share due to advanced technologies are continuously on rise in these countries. Europe accounts for the second largest market, where as Asia Pacific with lots of opportunity and continuously growing economies, is expected to be the fastest growing segment. This rapid growth is majorly due to recent developments in healthcare and improving economies and disposable income per individual. Middle East and Africa with less economic developments and extremely low income accounts for least market share in 2016 but is expected to grow with better infusion treatment in the countries.

The report for Infusion System market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

