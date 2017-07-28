USA Licensed Dental Implantologist Features Latest Technology - "Teeth in a Day" in Ahmedabad

USA trained and licensed Dental Implantologist, Dr. Sayma Memon now features latest advanced technology called "Teeth in a Day" in Ahmedabad.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accolades with highly recognised status - 'Diplomate' at American Board of Periodontology, Dr. Sayma Memon is one of the two Dental Implantologist in India who is USA board Certified. To serve International quality dental implants in Ahmedabad, Dr. Memon has established US Dental Center where her roots belong.

Latest advances in the field, Dental Implant Treatment helps to replace missing tooth with permanent solution where Implant is placed beneath the bone and above that Crown or Denture is given that is fixed, also it functions like your natural tooth and gives you healthy, confident smile.

"Teeth in a Day" technique has been innovated to get rid of lengthy, time consuming surgeries and to make the procedure smoother and faster. As the name suggests, this technique helps to replace one or all of your missing teeth within a day, using immediate loading of implants. So, on the same day you'll get new confident teeth to smile, eat and talk confidently.

With this new technique, specialities and expertise in the field of - implant placement, bone grafting, Osseous Surgery, Crown lengthening and sinus augmentation, Dr. Memon has core competency in Implant Dentistry. She has continuously worked with the patients who are medically challenged with chronic diseases like Type – II diabetes, Heart disease etc. and has served healthy smile. Trained and certified for Sedation Dentistry, she renders pain free treatment to the one who are highly afraid of the treatment. Providing smiles through Computer Guided Surgery to save ailing and failing implants, Dr. Memon is also an oft-requested speaker on the international circuit and a researcher in Implant dentistry.

Conferred with the Award "USA Top Dentist" for multiple years, Dr. Sayma says, "With the aim to render best quality dental implant care in Ahmedabad, I have established USA standard dental clinic named US Dental Clinic in Ahmedabad empowered by women only. I have done highly complex implant cases with proven success results and that motivates us to work."

About US Dental Center:

US Dental Center is centrally located in Ahmedabad area of Gujarat, India is Established by city girl and fully organized by internationally trained women - specialist in the field. It has speciality treatment rooms, infection control standard, Pain free dentistry, internationally approved brand of equipments, computer guided treatment, laser surgeries and many more to render perfect healthy smile. It has received rave reviews by patients on multiple platforms like google and social media.

Contact US Dental

To know more about dental implants treatment in Ahmedabad, contact US Dental: https://www.usdental.in/