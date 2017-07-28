Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Vertical Farming Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Vertical Farming Market

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Vertical Farming Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2022” to their research database.

PUNE, INDIA , July 28, 2017

This report studies Vertical Farming in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
AeroFarms 
Gotham Greens 
Bright Farms 
Vertical Harvest 
Home Town Farms 
Infinite Harvest 
Lufa Farms 
Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture 
FarmedHere 
Garden Fresh Farms 
Metro Farms 
Green Sense Farms 
Mirai 
Green Spirit Farms 
Indoor Harvest 
Sky Vegetables 
Sundrop Farms 
Ecopia Farms 
Alegria Fresh 
TruLeaf 
Farmbox 
Greener Roots Farm 
Uriah's Urban Farms 
Urban Crops

By types, the market can be split into 
Aeroponics 
Hydroponics 
Other

By Application, the market can be split into 
Farms 
Buildings

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents

Global Vertical Farming Market Professional Survey Report 2017 

1 Industry Overview of Vertical Farming 

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Vertical Farming 

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Vertical Farming 

4 Global Vertical Farming Overall Market Overview 

5 Vertical Farming Regional Market Analysis 

6 Global 2012-2017E Vertical Farming Segment Market Analysis (by Type) 

7 Global 2012-2017E Vertical Farming Segment Market Analysis (by Application) 

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Vertical Farming 
8.1 AeroFarms 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 AeroFarms 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 AeroFarms 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Gotham Greens 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Gotham Greens 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Gotham Greens 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Bright Farms 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Bright Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Bright Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Vertical Harvest 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Vertical Harvest 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Vertical Harvest 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Home Town Farms 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Home Town Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Home Town Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Infinite Harvest 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Infinite Harvest 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Infinite Harvest 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 Lufa Farms 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 Lufa Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.7.4 Lufa Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 FarmedHere 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 FarmedHere 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 FarmedHere 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 Garden Fresh Farms 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 Garden Fresh Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 Garden Fresh Farms 2016 Vertical Farming Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 Metro Farms 
8.12 Green Sense Farms 
8.13 Mirai 
8.14 Green Spirit Farms 
8.15 Indoor Harvest 
8.16 Sky Vegetables 
8.17 Sundrop Farms 
8.18 Ecopia Farms 
8.19 Alegria Fresh 
8.20 TruLeaf 
8.21 Farmbox 
8.22 Greener Roots Farm 
8.23 Uriah's Urban Farms 
8.24 Urban Crops

Continued…….

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

