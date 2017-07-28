Mining Global (MNGG) Shareholder update

Incoming merger, New management Shareholder Address

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 27 2017 Abuja, Nigeria Sammya Mining Ltd a subsidiary of Sammya Group (SML) http://www.sammyang.com/ is pleased to announce the purchase of the control block (controlling interest) of Mining Global Inc (MNGG) The SNL consortium have diversified into exploration and the mining of industrial Minerals of Lead,Zinc, Copper,Gold,Tin ,Granite and Marbles. We currently have Probable reserves of about 1 billion tons of and about 100m tons of proven reserves in about 11 exploration licenses ,Mining leases and joint ventures in Nigeria of which Sammya Mining owns between 80-90% equities in the various JVs.

Sammya mining company plans to face aggressive acquisitions of minerals rights all over Africa and grow its asset base to a Proven Reserves of 2 billion tons of Lead,Zinc, Copper ,Granite and Marbles over the next 5 years and set up Lead -Zinc -Copper beneficiation and processing plants to get maximum returns on the minerals.

Sammya mining plans to do a reverse merger with Mining Global corporation after all due diligence and regulatory approvals are secured.

In February , 2017, the Mining Global MNGG Company accepted the resignation of Joel Natario as the sole officer of the Company and as the sole member of the Company’s board of directors. Simultaneously, interim Officers and Directors were elected. Mr. Sammy Adigun, was elected as the Company’s CEO. Mr. Stanley Olatunde was elected as the Company’s CFO. In addition, all named officers were elected to the Board of Directors.

Mining Global /Sammya mining shall head hunt one of the best mining experts and management team to drive its business development agenda of being a global mining player. We plan to be on the Toronto and Australian Metal exchanges within the next 2 years.

More details and filings will follow on a timely basis.



About Mining Global Inc.

Mining Global's objective is to build and operate world-class mines and develop a robust portfolio of assets in North America and Africa with the focus on organic growth and early stage acquisitions. The exceptional experience and strength of Mining Global's management team, combined with the excellent infrastructure sets Mining Global to become a leading exploration, development and mining company.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include but are not limited to, risk factors inherent in doing business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential," or "continue," or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

http://www.sammyang.com/index.php/contact/