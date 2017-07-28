E3 2017 Review - A New Era Has Dawned
On June 13th-15th 2017, leading computer and video game companies, business partners, media, industry analysts and the biggest fans of video games from over 100 countries converged on the Los Angeles Convention Center. E3 2017 welcomed experts, visionaries and entrepreneurs from all walks of the computer and video game industry:
• Software Developers
• Buyers and Retailers
• Programmers
• Distributors
• Entertainment Industry Representatives
• Biggest fans of video games
• Financiers and Venture Capitalists
• Importers and Exporters
• Manufacturers
• Resellers
• Researchers & Educators
• Financial and Industry Analysts
• Worldwide Electronic and Print Media.
2017 is the 1st time that E3 is open to public. E3 has a mythic reputation. Three days a year, the LA Convention Center turns into an exclusive carnival of pixels as 60,000 revelers journey from every continent to listen as publishers and developers announce the future of a 25 billion dollar industry. But part of the reason that reputation is so legendary is that, until this year, E3 took place behind closed doors. While livestreams and videos give the public a window into that world, being there in the flesh is a unique experience.
Dubai based company, Ennahar Productions, was among some of the biggest players in the industry announcing their exciting new launches in the coming months. Although not a new player to the game, Ennahar Productions have only been actively investing and developing in the past 5 years, preferring to spend earlier years in research and data collecting. This can only be read as preparation for an aggressive agenda to make its presence felt upon entering the market.
Other big wigs like Microsoft, Sony, EA, and Ubisoft also duly delivered their share of the vision they have of the future and direction of the gaming industry. While all have their own version of the future, they all share 1 common fundamental perspective, and that is that the industry will be driven by big data as consumers feedback become the keystone to success in future game developments as competition heats up in the face of a globalized market. With the runaway success of Pokemon Go proving that big data will play a major factor in rejuvenating and reinventing a gaming landscape so saturated with graphics heavy gaming instead of creative gaming.
