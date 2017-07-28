Guyana Goldstrike Inc. Shares Begin Trading in U.S.
Announces OTC Markets Group ListingVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 28, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (the “Company” or “Guyana Goldstrike”) (TSXV: GYA, FSE:1ZT) is pleased to announce that effective immediately its common shares have commenced trading in the United States under the ticker symbol "GYNAF".
The listing coincides with the Company's ongoing efforts to support its existing U.S. shareholder base, and to facilitate trading in the OTC markets.
"This listing increases our access to, and visibility among, retail and institutional investors in the U.S. It will also provide additional liquidity for existing shareholders and new investors alike", commented Mr. Peter Berdusco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Goldstrike.
The company has also pursued DTC eligibility to support electronic trading and expects that approval in the coming weeks. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "GYA".
About the Marudi Gold Project
The Marudi Gold Project is the Company’s flagship project located in Guyana, South America. It has had an extensive history of development and exploration completed by various past operators and explorers with over $30MM USD invested along with over 40,000 metres of diamond drilling completed. The Project has all season infrastructures with an established mining camp served by employees, service buildings, and a full-time mining manager.
