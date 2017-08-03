Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Recently Diagnosed Construction Worker in Texas To Call Them About to Ensure They Hire the Nation's Top Lawyers for Compensation

Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain how incredibly vital it is to hire some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and qualified mesothelioma attorneys. ” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are passionate about making certain a construction or skilled tradesman with confirmed mesothelioma in Texas chooses wisely when it comes to hiring a lawyer to assist with their financial compensation. We are urging a construction worker or skilled tradesman such as an electrician, plumber or welder in Texas who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can explain how incredibly vital it is to hire some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and qualified mesothelioma attorneys. Trust us-receiving the best possible mesothelioma compensation settlement is typically dependent on have the most capable attorneys working on the compensation claim." http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The reason the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center is so focused in on assisting construction workers or skilled tradesmen with mesothelioma in Texas get properly compensated is because the state's incredible growth. In 1960 approximately 9.5 million people lived in Texas. By 1990 Texas had a population of nearly 17 million people. By the end of 2016 nearly 28 million people live in Texas.

Essentially the state population of Texas has tripled since 1960 and it would be impossible to have had this type of growth without construction or skilled trades workers. Prior to the mid 1980's there were essentially no protections for construction workers or skilled tradesmen in Texas from getting exposed to asbestos. Asbestos exposure in Texas is probably still occurring today in the construction industry in home remodels and small commercial tenant improvement projects.

According the group, "We know Texas and the types of construction or skilled trades workers that were required to build the skylines of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Austin, and El Paso, or residential neighborhoods. We also know people like this were exposed to asbestos. If you are a construction worker or skilled tradesman with mesothelioma in Texas please call us at 800-714-0303 to ensure you hire the nation's top lawyers for mesothelioma compensation. As it turns out some of these legal experts are based in Texas as we would like to explain. Please don't shortchange yourself when it comes to mesothelioma compensation." http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/.

* Baylor Saint Luke’s Medical Center Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

* Dallas Methodist Hospital Dallas, Texas: http://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation’s largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas.

For information about population growth in Texas please review the Texas State Library and Archives Commission's website: https://www.tsl.texas.gov/ref/abouttx/census.html

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html



