New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Person In New York With Mesothelioma to Call Them About Why It Is Vital to Shop and Compare Lawyers for Better Compensation Results

Our number one goal for a person who has been recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New York is that they receive the best possible financial compensation” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a person anywhere in New York State who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 about shopping and comparing when it comes to hiring an attorney or law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim. In their opinion-the absolute worst mistake a person with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State can make is to act impulsively and call the first sponsored ad they see on the Internet regarding mesothelioma and or a mesothelioma compensation claim. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



The group says, "Our number one goal for a person who has been recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New York is that they receive the best possible financial compensation and if possible-we will also assist with treatment options. We are not a law firm we are advocates our services are free and there is no comparable organization in the United States.



"The law firm we suggest to people with mesothelioma in New York are based in New York City, the firm's managing partner typically works directly with the diagnosed person and he is considered to be one of the nation's most skilled, experienced and capable mesothelioma attorneys and he is also a family man. If you have recently been given the news of a confirmed mesothelioma diagnosis please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and allow us to make certain you have the best resources at your disposal. People with mesothelioma in New York State deserve the best possible resources-and that is exactly what we offer." http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York-including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic: http://www.mskcc.org/

* New York City’s Columbia Presbyterian Hospital: http://hiccc.columbia.edu/

* New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital:

http://www.mountsinai.org/lung-cancer/about-lung-cancer/about-mesothelioma/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma could live in any state including New York. http://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html