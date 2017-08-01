There were 678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,224 in the last 365 days.

Saphira & Ventura Art Gallery – Launches Worldwide Exhibit Featuring David Wiener

Ferrari Series

It is exciting and rewarding to have my work exhibited on the world stage”
— David Wiener
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York –August 1, 2017 –Saphira & Ventura Art Gallery has launched a series of worldwide exhibits featuring the fine art of David Wiener, an internationally recognized artist and designer. The first exhibit, “Material World – Art & Technology” begins in New York at Saphira & Ventura Gallery, located at 4 West 43rd Street – Suite #415 from August 24 – September 4, 2017. The exhibitions continue with shows in Paris, France in October, Miami, Florida in December, and finishing in Sao Paulo, Brazil in February 2018.

“It is exciting and rewarding to have my work exhibited on the world stage. Unlike my other mediums, this work, which I call Photographic Constructs, embodies my passion for photography, design and detail by capturing the beauty hidden in objects and in nature, that is often missed by casual viewing,” said David Wiener

David has designed for Ferrari, Porsche, Deer Valley Ski Resort, Nike, Columbia, the U.S. Ski Team, and other prestigious clients. He is regularly commissioned to create themed art for corporate clients who want unique pieces that reflect their mission and culture. David’s work is in the private collections of Peter Gabriel, Peter Frampton, Alan Parsons, the Mandarin Oriental, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, The Mandarin Oriental, Underwriters Labs, and soon to be seen on Wall Street, New York.

About: Saphira & Ventura Gallery
4 West 43rd Street, Suite 415
New York, NY – 10036
(Between Fifth and Sixth Avenues)
Gallery Phone: (646) 922-7052

Visit: www.artsvgallery.com

