Saphira & Ventura Art Gallery – Launches Worldwide Exhibit Featuring David Wiener
“It is exciting and rewarding to have my work exhibited on the world stage. Unlike my other mediums, this work, which I call Photographic Constructs, embodies my passion for photography, design and detail by capturing the beauty hidden in objects and in nature, that is often missed by casual viewing,” said David Wiener
David has designed for Ferrari, Porsche, Deer Valley Ski Resort, Nike, Columbia, the U.S. Ski Team, and other prestigious clients. He is regularly commissioned to create themed art for corporate clients who want unique pieces that reflect their mission and culture. David’s work is in the private collections of Peter Gabriel, Peter Frampton, Alan Parsons, the Mandarin Oriental, Jean Todt, Michael Schumacher, The Mandarin Oriental, Underwriters Labs, and soon to be seen on Wall Street, New York.
Visit www.DavidWienerArt.com
About: Saphira & Ventura Gallery
4 West 43rd Street, Suite 415
New York, NY – 10036
(Between Fifth and Sixth Avenues)
Gallery Phone: (646) 922-7052
Visit: www.artsvgallery.com
