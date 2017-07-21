Flash Memory Summit Proves That the All-Flash Data Center Is Practical and Cost-Effective

Over 6000 registrants expected at August 8-10 event in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2017 (FMS), August 8-10, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, will focus attention on the amazing benefits of the All-Flash Data Center. All-Flash Data Centers have become a reality, and are by far the more cost-effective investment when considering the CapEx, OpEx and value to the organization. Flash Memory can leverage deduplication, compression and greater virtualization of data, which in turn allows data to be aggressively reused with far fewer physical copies.

The rapid adoption of an All-Flash strategy is very compelling as it delivers faster decision making for the business and more predictable performance, lower operational costs and greater productivity for the IT organization. According to Jay Kramer, President, Network Storage Advisors Inc. and one of the Founders of Flash Memory Summit, "Flash storage offers a practical, cost-effective solution to many of the IT challenges currently faced by organizations of all sizes. It’s shifting the conversation about storage strategies to a place where data storage is automated, simpler to manage and a strategic value to the business, instead of as an operational task." FMS is offering multiple sessions to help storage designers truly understand the benefits of an All-Flash Data center, and how to successfully make the transition.

FMS will feature the latest technology trends, the most exciting products, and the broadest coverage of a rapidly expanding market. In 2016, FMS drew almost 6,000 registrants and over 100 exhibitors. The 2017 conference is projected to see significant growth over 2016. FMS also features new marketing and market research tracks, and sessions sponsored by NVM Express, SNIA, JEDEC, SCSI Trade Association, SD Card Association and the Fibre Channel Industry Association. Popular continuing features include a chat with the experts session, a performance testing demonstration area, and a venture capital (VC) Forum.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of Flash Memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems.