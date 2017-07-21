Issued by Online PR Media

Inprentus Broadens its Market Presence with Contract to Deliver X-Ray Diffraction Gratings to China

Soochow University orders two diffraction gratings from Inprentus for Synchrotron X-ray applications at China's National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a competitive bidding process Inprentus was chosen to supply Soochow University with custom diffraction gratings that will be used in synchrotron beamline applications at China’s National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory (NSRL) in Hefei, Anhui Province, China. Inprentus diffraction gratings are used in spectrometers and monochromators, critical tools for x-ray science, which enable the study of materials and advance scientific discovery.

Ron van Os, Inprentus' CEO commented, "Our advanced specifications and new manufacturing capabilities are enabling Inprentus to deliver ultra-high precision diffraction grating products to the worlds most advanced synchrotron facilities. Our growing sales volume to customers in China and other parts of the world are a sign that Inprentus products are in demand."

China's National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory
NSRL is the first dedicated synchrotron radiation facility in China, which is located at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC), in Hefei, Anhui Province. It is one of the key large-scale scientific research facilities in China.

Inprentus Inc.
Inprentus designs, manufactures and sells X-ray and EUV diffraction gratings for synchrotron radiation facilities that are used for a variety of scientific and commercial applications by many Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions and government laboratories around the world. Inprentus was founded in June 2012 by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign physics professor Peter Abbamonte to commercialize an innovative, nano-scale lithography technology using mechanical deformation of metallic surfaces. This technology is a general purpose approach to high-precision patterning of surfaces, and is particularly suited to X-ray and EUV diffractive optics in which features must be shaped with 0.1 degree angular precision and positioned with nanometer precision over distances of tens of centimeters.

Marty Dugan
Inprentus
217-239-9862
