Immaculate Consumption: The Path to Lifelong Weight Management - New Book by Dr. Deena Solomon
Learn Why 95% of Diets Fail and The Key to Successful Weight ManagementSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Immaculate Consumption: The Path to Lifelong Weight Management (Wheatmark, Inc., Tucson, AZ, June 13, 2017, ISBN: 978-1-627-483-3, Paperback: $19.95, ISBN: 978-1-627-483-0, Kindle: $9.99), a new book by cognitive behavioral psychotherapist and weight management expert Deena Solomon, PhD, MFT, provides a scientifically based weight loss program, based on decades of research, her own 70-lb. weight loss that she has maintained since 1980, and equally impressive results achieved with hundreds of her patients.
“Most diets work if you have the ability to stay on them. The problem is that most people cannot,” says Solomon, who does not recommend having forbidden foods or abstinence-only methods. Instead of providing strict guidelines about which foods to eat or avoid, Immaculate Consumption leads the reader through a process of self-discovery to determine what will work for him or her.
With an 84% success rate, compared with the approximately 5% success rate of most diets, Solomon’s method is focused on real-life techniques for lifelong weight management. Immaculate Consumption teaches you how to:
• take charge of your own weight loss or weight management journey;
• use scientific methods to develop your own custom weight loss plan;
• profoundly change your relationship with food;
• plan for, and recover from, regressions;
• and shed the persistent shame and guilt from having “failed” at other diets.
"There are millions of defeated dieters. I was one of them -- a fat girl from the Bronx who grew up to be a fat woman in L.A. I suffered countless excruciating trials, tribulations, and humiliations,” says Solomon. “Through pure chance I had the good fortune to discover a brilliant mentor in graduate school and under his guidance created this program and, using its precepts I was able to lose 70 pounds and keep it off for over three decades. Taking a scientific approach to dieting that also addresses the emotional connections we have with food is the key to successful lifelong weight management. Removing the shame and guilt and feelings of failure is an integral part of the Immaculate Consumption method.”
For more information, visit http://www.drdeenasolomon.com/immaculate-consumption/
To purchase the book from Amazon, visit https://www.amazon.com/Immaculate-Consumption-Lifelong-Weight-Management/dp/1627874828/
