Global Magnesium Sulphate Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2016 to 2022

Market Research Future published a cooked research report on Global Magnesium Sulphate Market which is estimated to grow more than 4.28% during 2016-2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This article provides an overview about the Global Magnesium Sulphate Market – Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2027, there by offering insights on key present growth indicators and forecast indicators such as drivers, restrains, opportunities and trends that are involved in shaping the market.

Magnesium Sulphate is a chemical compound which is a mix of magnesium, sulphur & oxygen. Its formula is MgSO4. Magnesium sulphate frequently faced as sulphate mineral & epsomite are also knows as Epsom Salt. It is used in many sectors including Healthcare & Agriculture. In medical, it is used both i.e. internally & externally. It is also a main preparation of intravenous magnesium. Use of internal includes- replacements therapy –hypomagnesaemia, exacerbations of asthma, eclampsia & cerebral palsy. External use include in pregnancy. In agriculture, magnesium sulphate is kind of fertilizer used in especially promoting healthier growth of plants such as tomatoes among others.

Key Players

• COMPO GmbH & Co. KG

• S. Chemicals LLC

• Baymag

• QingHai Salt Lake Industry

• SDIC Xinjiang Luobupo Potash

• Geermuzige Potash

• Qinghai Hanhai Group

• Rech Chemical

• Yash Chemicals

• Hengyang Jumbo Feed Additives

• Jinxing Chemical

• K+S Group

• KOLOD

• Mani Agro Chem

• HebeiRongkemeiye and others

MRFR analyst has predicted that healthcare sector in India is about to grow near $285 billion by the year 2020 which means more demand for medicine. Another driver for magnesium sulphate market is revolution in agriculture. As new technologies are coming in field of farming, demand for magnesium sulphate is increasing. As new processes are coming out from R&D department of companies about the use of magnesium sulphate demand for magnesium sulphate market is increasing and will keep increasing. On the contrary, allergic reactions such as skin infection, diarrhoea or upset stomach could hamper the growth of the market. For the purpose of study, Market Research Future segmented the Magnesium Sulphate Market into product type, product applications. Product type includes- powder, solid crystal & liquid. On the basis of grade, the global magnesium sulphate market can be further segmented into: Kieserite (magnesium sulphate monohydrate), Magnesium sulphate anhydrous (calcined kieserite), and Epsom salt (magnesium sulphate heptahydrate). These forms of Magnesium sulphate are used in different industry for various works. By distribution channel it is available online as well as offline. The applications for Magnesium Sulphate are in the sector of healthcare sector, R&D, Chemical industry, Food sector, Agriculture and others.

Global Magnesium Sulphate Market: Regional Analysis

APAC Magnesium Sulphate Market

Global Magnesium sulphate market has very strong hold on APAC

region. As health care & agriculture sector are going in this region demand for Magnesium sulphate are shooting high resulting new companies to enter into the market and meet the and supply. India and China together holds about 36% of population and 40% of India’s population is dependent on agriculture. In China, near 33% of total population are employed in agriculture which means magnesium sulphate which helps in preserving the plants has huge opportunities in these countries including other counties of APAC region

Europe Magnesium Sulphate Market

This region is more into technology and most of demand for magnesium sulphate comes from the healthcare sector. Counties like Germany, Italy, and France who receive near 7% of total GDP from healthcare. This states that these countries have high demand from healthcare and healthcare product resulting demand for Magnesium Sulphate.

Every report of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

