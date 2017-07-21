Global Boom Irrigation Market 2017 Size, Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Boom Irrigation Market

Executive Summary

This report studies Boom Irrigation in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Aquaspy

Crop Metrics

EPC Industry

Grodan

Hortau

Hunter Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Trimble

Valmont Industries

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Boom Irrigation in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Small Size Boom Irrigation

Large-Scale Boom Irrigation

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Boom Irrigation in each application, can be divided into

Agriculture

Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns

Sport Grounds

Others

Table of Contents

Global Boom Irrigation Market Research Report 2017

1 Boom Irrigation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Boom Irrigation

1.2 Boom Irrigation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Production Market Share of Boom Irrigation by Type in 2015

1.2.2 Small Size Boom Irrigation

1.2.3 Large-Scale Boom Irrigation

1.3 Boom Irrigation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Boom Irrigation Consumption Market Share by Application in 2015

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Public Parks, Gardens & Household Lawns

1.3.4 Sport Grounds

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Boom Irrigation Market by Region

1.4.1 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Boom Irrigation (2012-2022)

2 Global Boom Irrigation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Boom Irrigation Production and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.2 Global Boom Irrigation Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.3 Global Boom Irrigation Average Price by Manufacturers (2015 and 2016)

2.4 Manufacturers Boom Irrigation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Boom Irrigation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Boom Irrigation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Boom Irrigation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Boom Irrigation Production by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Boom Irrigation Production Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Boom Irrigation Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Boom Irrigation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Boom Irrigation Consumption by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Boom Irrigation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Boom Irrigation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Boom Irrigation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Boom Irrigation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Boom Irrigation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Boom Irrigation Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Boom Irrigation Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Boom Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Boom Irrigation Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Boom Irrigation Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Boom Irrigation Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Boom Irrigation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Boom Irrigation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Boom Irrigation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Aquaspy

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Boom Irrigation Product Type, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Aquaspy Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Crop Metrics

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Boom Irrigation Product Type, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Crop Metrics Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 EPC Industry

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Boom Irrigation Product Type, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 EPC Industry Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Grodan

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Boom Irrigation Product Type, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Grodan Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Hortau

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Boom Irrigation Product Type, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Hortau Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Hunter Industries

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Boom Irrigation Product Type, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Hunter Industries Boom Irrigation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015 and 2016)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.8 Lindsay Corporation

7.9 Nelson Irrigation

7.10 Netafim

7.11 Rain Bird Corporation

7.12 Rivulis Irrigation

7.13 The Toro Company

7.14 Trimble

7.15 Valmont Industries

…CONTINUED

