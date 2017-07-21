Global Breast Pump (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) Market Report 2017-2022

Breast Pump Market

Executive Summary

In this report, the Global Breast Pump market is valued at USD 506 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 805 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split Global into several key Regions, such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, especially in the developed countries like United States, Canada, Western European, Japan, Korea, Australia and the developing and big populous countries, like China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and Southeast Asian countries.

United States is dominating the market, occupying for close to 50 percentage of global Breast Pump market in 2016, the top players like Medela AG, Philips Avent, Ameda AG, Lasinoh, Evenflo Feeding, Nuk, Hygeia, Spectra Baby USA, Dr. Brown's, The First Years, ARDO USA and Bailey Medical etc.

Europe is the second largest market, after United States, especially Germany, France, UK and Netherland, with approximately 23% market share in 2016; the top players covers Medela, Ameda, Pigeon Corporation, Philips Avent, Lansinoh and TIGEX etc.

Asia-Pacific regions came in the third, especially in Japan, China etc. China is the fastest-growing market, especially in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, as well as Hong Kong. And the top brands covers Philips Avent, Ameda AG, Lansinoh, Tommee Tippee, Medela and Pigeon etc.

On the basis of product, the Breast Pumps can be split by powered way, product type and systems;

In terms of the powered way, this report splits breast pumps into three types, including

Manual Breast Pump

Battery-powered Breast Pump

Electrical Breast Pump

The battery-powered breast pumps are the most popular product, due the advantage of easy to carry; but the manual breasts also play important roles, due the low price.

In terms of the product type, this report splits breast pumps into two kinds of breast pumps, like

Single Side Breast Pump

Double Side Breast Pump

The single side breast pumps have absolute predominance to double breast, but the latter grow faster than the former.

In terms of the product systems, this report splits breast pumps into two kinds of breast pumps,

Open systems

Closed Systems

The closed systems breast pumps are plays a vital role with over 82 percent share;

On the basis on the end usersapplications, this report focuses on two kinds of breast pumps such as

Hospital Grade Pump

Consumer Grade Pump

The consumer grade pumps are dominating the market, occupying for more 88% of global market in 2016.

