Global Life Science Instruments & Reagents Market 2017 - Forecast to 2023

Life Science Instruments & Reagents Market

Life Science Instruments & Reagents Market:

Executive Summary

This report studies the life science instruments and reagents market over the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. The life science instruments and reagents market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR to reach $81,325 million by 2023. The report covers all life instruments and associated reagents used in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and diagnostics that help cutting edge research and innovative application. These technologies include from basic to advanced technologies including spectrometry, chromatography, microscopy, PCR, flow cytometry, laboratoy centrifuges, electrophoresis, NGS, biochips, automated liquid handling and robotics, cell counters, laboratory freezers and others. This report does not include medical devices or in-vitro diagnostics market; however the usage of instruments and reagents for diagnostic purpose is included in the market. The life science instruments and reagents global market is segmented based on technology, applications, products, end users and geography.

The life science instruments and reagents global market is a fragmented market with key players such as Agilent Technologies (U.S.), BD and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.) Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Perkinelemer, Inc. (U.S.), Roche Holdings (Switzerland), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) and Waters Corporation (U.S.).

Spectrometry global market is segmented based on technology and application. Based on technology type, spectrometry market is segmented into atomic spectrometry, mass spectrometry, molecular spectrometry. The spectrometry market by application is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical. Chromatography global market is segmented based on technology type, products and application. Based on technology type, chromatography market is divided into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, super critical fluid chromatography and thin layer chromatography. Chromatography global market by products is further segmented into instruments, columns and reagents & consumables. Chromatography market based on application is divided into drug discovery and development, manufacturing, Omics and clinical diagnostics. Microscopy global market is segmented into technology type and application. Based on technology type, microscopy is segmented into electron microscopy, optical microscopy, confocal microscopy and scanning probe microscopy. Based on application, microscopy market is classified into cell biology, clinical/pathology, pharmacology & toxicology and clinical diagnostics.

PCR global market is segmented based on technology type, products and application. Based on technology type, PCR market is segmented into standard PCR, real-time PCR/Q PCR, Reverse Transcriptase PCR, digital PCR, assembly PCR and others. PCR market based on products is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, software & services. Based on application, PCR market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, industrial and others. Flow cytometry global market is segmented into technology type, products and application. Based on technology type, flow cytometry market is divided into cell based assay and bead based assay. Flow cytometry market based on products is classified into Instruments and reagents and consumables. Based on application, flow cytometry market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Centrifugation global market is segmented based on technology type and application. Based on technology type, centrifugation market is segmented into micro-centrifugation, high-speed/super speed centrifugation, ultra-centrifugation. Centrifugation market based on application is segmented into research, diagnostics and manufacturing.

Electrophoresis global market is segmented based on technology type, products and application. Based on technology type, electrophoresis market is segmented into gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis. Electrophoresis market based on products is classified into instruments and reagents & consumables. Based on application, electrophoresis market is segmented into research, diagnostics and pharmaceutical & biotechnology. NGS global market is segmented based on technology type, products and application. Based on technology type NGS market is segmented into reversible terminator sequencing, Ion Semi-conductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, Single molecule real time sequencing and others. NGS market based on products is divided into instruments, services and NGS workflow products. Based on application, NGS market is segmented into by process and by field. NGS application by process is segmented into genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics and others. NGS application by field is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery and development and biomarker discovery. Biochips global market is segmented based on technology type, products and application. Based on technology type biochips market is segmented into microarray and microfluidics/lab-on-a-chip. Biochips market based on products is divided into instruments, reagents & consumables, software, services. Based on application, biochips market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development and research.

Automated liquid handling & robotics global market is segmented based on application into diagnostics, drug discovery & development and research. Others segment includes sterilization, western blotting, colorimeters, incubator and fume hoods. Depending on the end users, the life science instruments and reagents global market is sectioned into academic & government institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers and others.

Increased focus on R&D expenditure and growth of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, technological advancements in analytical devices, growth in funding for research, rising demand of analytical instruments with growing research activities in proteomics, lucrative growth opportunities in emerging markets and increasing demand from various industries. Factors such as high cost of instruments, dearth of skilled professionals and stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominated the life science instruments and reagents market with the largest share which is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of technology, proximity of companies, and early adoption of latest treatments. The European market is expected to be second largest market, growing at a lower rate mainly due to the stringent regulatory environment and slow growth due to the economic crisis. The Asian market is expected to occupy third place with highest growth due increasing government funding of research, economic prosperity, early adoption of latest technology and the relaxed regulatory environment.

