Global Surveying & Mapping Services Market 2017 Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation, Forecast to 2022

Executive Summary

Surveying & Mapping Services comprises services which are primarily engaged in conducting survey and mapping services of the surface of the earth, including the sea floor. These services may also include surveying and mapping of areas above or below the surface of the earth.

The Surveying & Mapping Services Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the surveying & mapping services market.

Description

The Surveying & Mapping Services Global Market Briefing Report from the Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the surveying & mapping services market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the surveying & mapping services market and suggests approaches.



Scope

Markets Covered: Aerial surveying and photography services, Cadastral surveying services, Gravimetric surveying services, Land surveying services, Map preparation services, Nongeophysical mining surveying services, Nongeophysical hydrographic and oceanographic surveying services, Photogrammetry seismic surveying services

Companies Mentioned: Leica Geosystems AG, Trimble, Geoweb S.p.A,, GIM International - Geomares, RIPRO - Japan, Fugro

Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in $ billions.

Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Contents:-

Introduction

2. Surveying & Mapping Services Market Characteristics

3. Surveying & Mapping Services Market Historic Growth

• Drivers Of The Market

• Restraints On The Market

4. Surveying & Mapping Services Market Forecast Growth

5. Surveying & Mapping Services Market Geography Split

6. Surveying & Mapping Services Market Segmentation

7. Surveying & Mapping Services Competitive Landscape

8. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Surveying & Mapping Services Market

9. Surveying & Mapping Services Market Trends And Strategies

…

Reasons to Purchase

Get up to date information available on the surveying & mapping services market globally.

• Identify growth segments and opportunities.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

• Reports are updated with latest data and analysis and delivered within 3 working days of purchase.

…CONTINUED

