CONFERENCE TO EXAMINE INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES AND THEIR IMPLEMENTATION IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION

Empower Change And Fuel Innovation

Solutions Thru Technology Conference will bring together Houston’s commercial construction industry to discuss innovative technologies and their implementation.

This conference will provide real and valuable information to all members of the A/E/C fields. The conference brings an affordable means to understand what is available in construction technology.” — Kendall Pouland, Director of Professional Development, Tellepsen

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors - Houston Chapter - announces the Solutions Thru Technology Conference, which will be held September 8, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St., Houston, Texas, 77010 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event is designed to meet the growing need among the Houston commercial construction industry to spotlight innovative technologies and issues related to their adoption and implementation in the Architecture, Engineering and Construction fields.

“This conference is designed by Houston contractors to provide real and valuable information to all members of the Architecture, Engineering and Construction fields,” said conference Chair Kendall Pouland, Director of Professional Development, Tellepsen. “We intentionally selected educational topics that would benefit companies in their business today. The conference is local and convenient and provides an affordable opportunity to really understand what is available in the world of construction technology.”

AGC Houston will kick off the conference with a networking breakfast and live product demonstrations from PlanGrid and Assemble Systems. Robert Capps, Editorial Director of WIRED magazine, will deliver the keynote address.

Technology is changing the way in which the construction sector is shaping the design and building process. Professionals from Anslow Bryant Construction, Ltd.; Balfour Beatty Construction; Barton Malow Company; Bluebeam, Inc.

Blueline Rentals; Building Concrete Solutions; Cypress Fairbanks ISD; FC Construction Services; Gilbane Building Company; Honeywell Building Solutions; PBK Architects, Inc.; Peckar & Abramson, PC; PlanGrid; Rogers-O'Brien Construction; Satterfield & Pontikes Construction, Inc.; Swire Properties; TDIndustries, Inc.; Tellepsen; Walter P Moore; Wells Fargo Risk Services; and zlien will present valuable real case studies, focusing on technological applications and solutions implemented in the commercial construction industry.

Attendees will have 13 AIA©-accredited sessions to choose from, which include topics on:

•Mobile Technology and the Connected Jobsite

•Collaborating in a BIM World

•Challenges of Implementing Technology

•Creating a Sustainable Construction Process with Smart, Integrated Buildings

•Security, Collaborative Data Exchange and Liabilities

•The Future Of Technology

Over the past decade, the commercial construction industry has undergone profound changes in adapting and incorporating technology. Advances in reality capture technologies such as robotics, wearable computing, and the ever-increasing use of smart phones and tablets, as well as the applications of drones on jobsites have helped to revolutionize construction. Accelerating the pace of change are the wealth of software in the industry such as 3D printing, cloud computing, and the use of digital models like Building Information Modeling (BIM).

Solutions Thru Technology Conference will answer many questions construction professionals have about technology adoption and implementations - along with the investments needed to reshape their organization’s direction.

Conference registration is now open. For exhibitor, sponsorship and registration information, visit www.agctechconference.com or call (713) 843-3700.

AGC Houston is a local construction trade association that represents and provides services to commercial building general contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, manufacturers and service firms. Founded in 1923, Houston AGC is one of 96 chapters nationwide and represents more than 1,000 local members and industry partners.