Global Bancassurance Market 2017 Size, Share, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Executive Summary

Bancassurance refer to selling insurance products and services through banking institutions. This distribution channel includes joint ventures between banks and insurance companies or banks selling insurance policies of companies by charging transaction based commission. These entities charge commission from insurance companies.

The Bancassurance Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the bancassurance sector.

Description

The Bancassurance Global Market Briefing Report from the Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the bancassurance market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the bancassurance market and suggests approaches.



Scope

Markets Covered: bancassurance

Companies Mentioned: Banco Santander, Crédit Agricole and HSBC

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA, Australia.

Geographic scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Market value in $ billions.

Data segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Table of Contents:-

Introduction

2. Bancassurance Market Characteristics

3. Bancassurance Market Historic Growth

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

4. Bancassurance Market Forecast Growth

5. Bancassurance Market Comparison With Other Insurance Brokers and Agents Markets

6. Bancassurance Market Geography Split

7. Bancassurance Market Segmentation

8. Bancassurance Competitive Landscape

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of America and Agricultural Bank of China

9. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In Bancassurance Market

10. Bancassurance Market Trends and Strategies

Reasons to Purchase

Get up to date information available on the bancassurance market globally.

• Identify growth segments and opportunities.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.

