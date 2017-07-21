Global Contraceptive Drugs Market is Expected to Reach Till $ 22.15 Billion By 2023

Contraceptive Drugs Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Contraceptive Drugs Market Research Report, By Type (Oral Contraceptives, Injectable And Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics And Others) - Forecast Till 2023

Contraceptive drugs has got a special attention from 20th century. These are the products that helps to avoid unwanted birth. These products help in preventing the pregnancy by blocking or altering the process of ovulation. The major driving factor for the growth of global contraceptive drugs market is increasing need to control the population. Beside this economic advances, increasing awareness different government initiatives are also responsible for the growth of the global contraceptive drugs market. On other hand side effects of the contraceptives, many religious and cultural opposition may restrain the growth of the market. The global market for contraceptive drugs is expected to reach $ 22.15 billion by the end of the 2023 form $ 13.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Segmentation:

Global contraceptive drugs market is segmented on two category by type and by end user. On the basis of type they are oral contraceptive, injectable and other. Oral contraceptives are further sub segmented into combined oral contraceptive pills and progestogen- only pills. On the basis of end user they are segmented as hospitals, clinics and others.

The major key player for the global contraceptive drugs market are

• Merck & Co., Inc (US)

• Pfizer Inc (US)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Allergan plc. (Ireland)

• Janssen Global Services llc. (US)

• Mankind Pharma Ltd. (India)

• Piramal Enterprises Ltd (India)

• Reckitt Benckiser Plc (UK)

• Church & Dwight (US)

• The Female Health Company (US)

• Mayer Laboratories (US)

• Cooper Surgical (US)

Global contraceptive market is contributed by many of the small and large companies. Major companies are investing in R&D so as to introduce more innovative and efficient contraceptives drugs as they are under constant pressure to launch new and technologically advanced products. Companies are launcing new product so as to withstand the competition and increase the market.

Pfizer Inc one of the leading research and pharmaceutical company headquartered in US. In 2015, they has introduced SAYANA, first injectable contraceptive in UK which can be self-administered. Loette, Premarin and Ovral are some of the major products of Pfizer.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel. In 2015, company has launched Beyaz which is a generic contraceptive drug. It is one of the most successful product of the company and in 2016 it has annual sales of approximately $133 million in the US. Recently, in March 2017 Company has announce to launch a new product Minastrin.

Merck & Co., Inc is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world headquartered in US. Cyclessa, Desogen and Dificid are some of the major products of the company.

Bayer AG is a multinational chemical, pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany. Company has developed a new class of birth control pill QLAIRA. This drug has shown a well-tolerated and high satisfaction rate in studies.

Allergan plc is the multinational company headquartered in Ireland. This company produces branded and generic drugs and performs pharmaceutical research and development. In 2016, company has announce to launch TAYTULLA, first and only oral contraceptive in a softgel capsule.

Study Objectives global contraceptive drugs market

• Detailed overview of global contraceptive drugs market.

• Detail analysis of global contraceptive drugs market with all possible segmentation and key player of market.

• Detailed analysis of the historical and forecasted market on the basis of factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global contraceptive drugs market.

• Detail analysis on the possible segments and sub segments of the market. And regional analysis of the market- America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is flourishing and to also identify the untapped regions which could be the potential markets in future

Intended Audience

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Contraceptive drugs manufacturers

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

• Government and Independent Research Laboratories

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

The report for global contraceptive drugs market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.