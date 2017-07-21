Global Fortified Breakfast Spreads Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR Over 7.3% Post 2023

Market research future published a half cooked research report on the Global Fortified breakfast spreads Market has been estimated to grow over 7.3% post 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fortified Breakfast Spreads Market Information: By Source (Fruit Based, Nut Based, Dairy Based, And Others), By Nutrients (Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based And Non-Store Based) And By Region - Forecast To 2023

“Breakfast spreads” is nothing but soft spreadable fruit, nut, and dairy processed spreads generally eaten with bread, bagel and usually for breakfast. Fortification involves the process of adding micronutrients to the fortified breakfast spreads which are generally consumed by the different age group consumers. These fortified products offers extra micronutrients which includes essential trace elements & different vitamins.

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing demand for healthy & convenience food, the demand for fortified breakfast spreads will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2023. Also, with the growth of food advancement in food technology and packaging technology combined with the innovation and introduction of new flavored fortified breakfast spreads has also boosted the sales of these products. Key players are also focusing on new product launch in the developing nations in order to acquire new consumer volume base. Also, the manufactures are launching their new products in various food & beverages exhibitions to create awareness of their products which in turn will accelerate the sales of these products in the near future. These factors will play a key role in supporting fortified breakfast spreads market and so the market will grow at of CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Downstream market analysis

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of healthy and low carb fortified breakfast spreads are also encouraging the growth of the market. Fortified breakfast spreads such as nut based will be the highest growing segment and fruit based will dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, fortified breakfast spreads are mainly bought from supermarket and convenience stores and so store based distribution channel will dominate the market. However, busy lifestyle of people is supporting the sales of these products through online stores which will change the future of overall retail network of breakfast spreads.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in fortified breakfast spreads market are

• Unilever Group (U.K.)

• Wellness Foods Ltd. (U.K.)

• Premier Foods Plc (U.K.)

• Ferrero Group (Italy)

• Andros SAS (France)

• Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada)

• Kraft Foods Group, Inc. (U.S.)

The demand for fortified breakfast spreads has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Regional Analysis

The global fortified breakfast spreads market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this North American region has major market share followed by Europe. Urbanization and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand for fortified breakfast spreads in that particular region. Rising number of health cognizant people and the growing demand for healthy food especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

Study objectives of fortified breakfast spreads market:

• Deep dive study of the market segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by source, nutrients, distribution channel and region

• To analyze the key driving forces influencing the market

• Region level market analysis and market projections for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis

• Company profiling of major players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis, mapping of key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends, and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements

Intended Audience:

• Fortified breakfast spreads manufacturers

• Retailers, wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, Importers and exporters

The report for Fortified breakfast spreads Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. This report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

