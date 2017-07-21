WOMEN STARTUP COMPETITION WINNERS ARE BREAKING THE TABOOS
Polish, British and German teams and a few groundbreaking ideas and best women startups from 4th Women Startup Competition Europe 2017.LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of the best teams who got through the seven semi-finals in the past six month: Polish, British and German teams landed on the first 3 places. Breaking the taboos with the newest pelvic floor muscle trainer, innovation in food waste management, a revolutionary toilet paper for environment-conscious people, a new digital platform for fashion designers, and optimal solution for heat energy storage are only a few groundbreaking ideas from Women Startup Competition Europe 2017.
The event welcomed female led startups from all around the world the fourth time this year. The main goal of the competition is to highlight the importance of creating gender diverse work environments in the startup sector on both leadership and executive levels and to provide young companies with the unique opportunity of presenting their business ideas in front of potential investors.
The first 3 teams presented the following ideas to the jury:
1. PELVIFLY (POLAND) is an e-health pelvic floor muscle training tool. The wireless intravaginal probe cooperates with a mobile application. The concept is supplemented by a remote, daily feedback provided by a physiotherapist, based on data transmitted from the device via the smartphone to a computer database. https://pelvifly.com/en
2. FOPO (GERMANY) gives new life to expiring fruits and vegetables from groceries by drying & powdering them, preventing food waist. Currently it is available in 7 different flavours with world-wide shipping. The team organised a feeding day in the Philippines where they provided drinks and snacks made with FoPo to almost 400 children affected by typhoon. FoPo is currently developing pilot production in Kenya, working closely with almost 500 smallholder farmers, sourcing “2nd class”, not perfect looking, but perfectly delicious products. Together with their local partner, Miyonga, farmers are being trained for fair agricultural practices. Each pack of FoPo prevents 265 g of CO2 to be produced and saves about 20 litres of water. https://www.myfopo.com
3. TWIPES (UNITED KINGDOM) is an anti-bacterial, eco-friendly toilet wipe that is fully water-dispersible. It is alcohol and paraben free, they don’t dry out, and most importantly, each Twipe is 100% dispersible in water within 3 hours, unlike traditional “flushable” branded wipes, that can take up to 3 months or even years. https://www.twipes.co.uk
The Chinese Surcharge went to HEATVENTORS (HUNGARY) who introduced the idea of an innovative thermal energy storage with phase changing materials which can increase the energy efficiency by 20% and decrease the size to the 1/8th. It is suitable for solar collector systems, heating/cooling systems and for the industry on a larger scale as well. HeatVentors can offer free cooling and top tear operation security. This team had been rewarded with the opportunity to present their idea in three Chinese cities, in front of investors, such as Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group. https://www.f6s.com/heatventors
The Audience Prize landed at FASHIONTOURI (AUSTRIA) a mapping and shopping platform that connects tourist attractions with popular, local fashion gems. The startup supplies new roadmaps that may lead to rethink establishing local well-known, famous brands and inconspicuous treasures. http://www.fashiontouri.at/
“The teams we have seen today set a great example for the next generation of startups to come in terms of ideas and execution — said Tamas Müller founder of WSC — We are planning to continue providing even more support for our participants by organizing more events and expand our educational “unplugged” trainings and semi-finals in numerous country. Besides us, continuing our activity as Women Startup Competition, we are launching our 3 to 4 month incubator program in the end of this year and begin the training of 10–15 ambitious teams. Teams are going to learn new skills that are necessary to conquer the international market. Of course, we are grateful for the support of our corporate and investor partners with whom besides their “smart sponsorship packages”, we work together in dedicated startup innovation and integration projects.”
