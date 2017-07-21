Global Failure Analysis Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Failure Analysis market is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Failure Analysis Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Failure Analysis -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, Global Failure Analysis market is accounted for $4.82 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $8.3 billion by 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%. Rising applications of failure analysis equipment in nanotechnology and medical applications and advancements in technology and usage of failure analysis equipment in semiconductors are some of the factors driving the market. However, high maintenance and equipment cost may hinder the market growth. Demand for failure analysis equipment in emerging nations may create an opportunity to the market.

Automotive segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favourable growth is attributed to high breach of advanced driver assistance systems and driverless vehicles. North America accounted for the largest share in the market, while, Asia Pacific is expected to regiser highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high concentration of semiconductor industries in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/649683-failure-analysis-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Some of the key players in global failure analysis market include

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, EAG (Evans Analytical Group) Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., A&D Company Ltd., FEI Company, CARL Zeiss SMT GmbH, Motion X Corporation, Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S., Jeol Ltd., Intertek Group PLC, RJ Lee Group, Inc. , Evans Analytical Group, Inc., Ops A La Carte LLC, IMR Test Labs and Westpak, Inc.

Tests Covered:

• Contamination Analysis

• Adhesive Identification

• Chemical Analysis and Testing

• Coating Contamination

• Corrosion Investigation

• Electrical Overstress(EOS)/Electrostatic Discharge(EDS)

• Fractography

• Mechanical Testing

• Metallography

• Microstructure Evaluation

• NDT

• Regulatory Compliance Testing

• Thermal Mapping

• Weld Testing

• Other Tests

Techniques Covered:

• Common mode Failure Analysis

• Destructive Physical Analysis

• Failure Modes Effect Analysis(FMEA)

• Failure Modes, Effects, and Criticality Analysis(FMECA)

• Fault Tree Analysis(FTA)

• Functional Failure Analysis

• Physics of Failure Analysis

• Software Failure Analysis

• Sneak Circuit Analysis

• Other Techniques

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/649683-failure-analysis-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Enduser Industries Covered:

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Construction

• Chemical and Pharmaceutical

• Food and Beverage

• Industrial

• Defence

• Metrology and Calibration

• Other End User Industries

Products Covered:

• Transmission Electron Microscope

• Focussed ion beam Systems

• Scanning Electron Microscopy

• Dual Beam Systems

• Other Products

Technologies Covered:

• Broad ion milling (BIM)

• Focused ion beam (FIB)

• Reactive ion etching (RIE)

• Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

• Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

• Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Applications Covered:

• Bio Science

o Biomedical Engineering

o Cellular Biology

o Neuroscience

o Structural Biology

• Material science

o Ceramic & Glass

o Metals & Metallurgy

o Nanofabrication

o Paper & Fiber Material

o Polymer

• Electronics

o MEMS and Thin Film Production

o Semiconductor Manufacturing

• Industrial Science

o Mining

o Automotive & Aerospace

o Chemical

o Machinery & Tools

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation & Energy

o Renewable Energy

o Others

Equipments Covered:

• Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

• Focused ION Beam System (FIB)

• Dual–Beam Systems

• Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=649683

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)