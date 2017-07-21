Nigeria Makes Moves to Re-Capitalise the Energy Sector with the PSRP
NIGERIA’S POWER AND ENERGY INVESTORS TO MEET WITH GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES IN ABUJA THIS OCTOBER TO DISCUSS THE POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROGRAMME (PSRP)
The previous summit held in 2016 under the Official Patronage of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing welcomed over 350 delegates in attendance and the participation of long-standing partners the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, NBET, NERC, NNPC, NSIA, BPE, NATPIN, TCN, DISCOs and GENCOs as well as the major private sector players and multilaterals active in Nigeria’s energy, electricity and infrastructures sectors, including World Bank, IFC, OPIC, AfDB, AFC, AFD, FMO and KfW, among others.
This year will address the most recent updates from the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Finance with regards to the Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP), which has been approved by the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria to boost the required high-quality and reliable stable power for Nigeria’s industrial and economic growth.
“The approval of the Power Sector Recovery Program by the Federal Executive Council demonstrates that the Federal Government is committed to the sustainable development of the power sector. The implementation of the Program is critical to achieving the objectives of the Government’s Economic Growth and Recovery Plan,” said H.E. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, Minister for Power, Works and Housing.
This years’ meeting will also focus on guiding the investors’ community towards this specific Federal Government objective and will continue to provide the platform for the Nigerian energy industry to meet annually to coordinate actions and discuss the next steps forward.
Additionally, the summit will examine how Nigeria’s gas economy and regional infrastructure projects will impact both job creation and social-economic development in the West Africa region, with a programme covering Nigeria’s Gas IPP landscape and the significance successful project delivery and the role of international investors in achieving this success.
Confirmed speakers include:
• Honourable Prof. Bart Nnaji, Founder, Geometric Power (former Minister of Power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria)
• Nicolas Pitiot, Investment Director, CDC Group
• Tunde Morakinyo, Partner, Environmental Resources Management (ERM)
• Marcus Heal, Founder and CEO, Pan Africa Solar
• Olusola Lawson, Regional Director, West Africa, African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM)
• Olamide Oladosu, Director, Africa Group, Clifford Chance
• Idris Mohammed, Founder, Dell’Amore
For more information on attending this summit or becoming a commercial partner, please contact PA-N@energynet.co.uk or visit the ‘Powering Africa: Nigeria’ website, www.poweringafrica-nigeria.com
Jessica Longdon
EnergyNet Ltd.
+44 (0)20 73848240
email us here