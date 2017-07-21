Global Over the Top Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook and Forecast

Over the Top Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast

The term over-the-top OTT refers to applications and services which are accessible over the internet and ride on operators’ networks offering internet access services. Over-the-top content (OTT) is the delivery of audio, video, and other media over the Internet without the involvement of a multiple-system operator in the control or distribution of the content. The emergence of OTT content providers can be heralded as revolutionary in changing the way consumers use mobile broadband (MBB).

There are many providers of OTT content globally, of all different sizes. Consumers can access OTT content through Internet-connected devices such as desktop and laptop computers, gaming consoles (such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), set-top boxes, smartphones (including Android phones, iPhones, and Windows phones), smart TVs and tablets. The competition in the OTT segment is also increasing due to companies looking for expanding their user bases in other countries.

The key factors driving the growth of OTT market are increase in the number of smartphone users, increasing household broadband penetration, increase in internet users, increase in global ad spending through internet, accelerating economic growth and cloud services. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are rapid computerization of banking system, availability of high speed internet, rise of mobile commerce and E-commerce, increasing trend of Omni-channel retailing and preference of online media over traditional TV. However, the expansion of OTT market is hindered by willingness to improve technology, high competition and cost incentive, regulatory imbalances between TSP and OTT and legal and regulatory issues.

The report “Global over the Top (OTT) Market – Industry Analysis & Outlook (2016-2020)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises large players such as Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and Apple. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

