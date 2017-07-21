India Laundry Care Market Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2022

According to “India Laundry Care Market Outlook, 2021”, the overall laundry care industry is growing with a CAGR of 12.93% from last five years.

PUNE, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report gives an in-depth analysis of laundry care market in India which includes detergents and fabric care. Even during an economic slowdown, people continue to purchase laundry products, and in emerging economies like India, where standards of living are on the rise, the market is growing. The detergent market in India is in maturity stage with high penetration levels and fabric care is in a preliminary stage. Due to higher population, rising urbanization and increasing levels of income and consumption, the overall growth of the laundry care industry has been at a healthy rate from last five years. The one compliment which every Indian housewife craves is earning the respect and appreciation of the family by providing a solution that helps them enhance the life of delicate clothes. Due to such societal custom, fabric whiteners are already popular among Indian consumers.

Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/744777-india-laundry-care-market-outlook-2021

According to “India Laundry Care Market Outlook, 2021”, the overall laundry care industry is growing with a CAGR of 12.93% from last five years. Detergents generate majority of the revenue sales in the laundry care market whereas fabric care is growing fast. Detergents are available in three forms namely powder detergent, bar detergent and liquid detergent. Powder detergents are widely accepted by Indian consumers. Even though detergent bars are still used in rural areas, they are fast disappearing from the market because of ineffectiveness. Liquid detergent is a new category in the Indian market and was created by Hindustan Unilever in 2013 with the launch of country’s first liquid detergent. Although powder detergents are most commonly used because of their stability, eco-feasibility and long lasting properties, liquid detergents will see robust growth in the forecast period.

HUL, Rohit Surfactants, P&G, Nirma and Jyothy Laboratories are the major players in the organized detergent market. Ghari, Surf Excel, Active Wheel, Rin, Tide, Nirma, Ariel, Mr. White and Henko are the well-known brands operating in this category. On the basis of pricing, organized detergent market can be further divided into three categories such as popular (economy), mid-range and premium. On the other hand, fabric care is broadly divided into two segments namely fabric whiteners and fabric conditioners. Fabric whiteners generate majority of the market revenues whereas fabric conditioners have very less contribution. Various companies in the category include Jyothy Laboratories, Godrej, Wipro, HUL, Dabur, Marico and Reckitt Benckiser. In the forecast period, rural market will be the major focus of fabric whitening manufacturers as urban consumers are now upgrading to premium detergents which do not require any additional whitener. Fabric conditioners are already growing in double digits from last five years and the market is further anticipated to register robust CAGR in the forecast period. Detergent manufacturers, who are planning to diversify, are also focusing more on this category rather than fabric whiteners.

Key Categories Covered

• Detergent

- Powder

- Bar

- Liquid

• Fabric Care

- Fabric Whiteners

- Fabric Conditioners

Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/744777-india-laundry-care-market-outlook-2021

Key points in table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Laundry Care Market Outlook

3. India Laundry Care Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Brand

3.2.3. By Category

3.3. India Detergent Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.1.2. Powder Detergent Market

3.3.1.3. Bar Detergent Market

3.3.1.4. Liquid Detergent Market

3.3.2. Market Share

3.3.2.1. By Region

3.3.2.2. By Product Type

3.3.3. India Organized Detergent Market Outlook

3.3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.3.1.1. Overall Market

3.3.3.1.2. Popular Detergent Market

3.3.3.1.3. Mid-range Detergent Market

3.3.3.1.4. Premium Detergent Market

3.3.3.2. Market Share

3.3.3.2.1. By Company

3.3.3.2.2. By Brand

3.3.3.2.3. By Sub-Category

3.3.4. India Unorganized Detergent Market Outlook

3.4. India Fabric Care Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Share

3.4.2.1. By Company

3.4.2.2. By Brand

3.4.2.3. By Segment

3.4.3. India Fabric Whitener/Blue Market Outlook

3.4.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.3.2. Market Share

3.4.3.2.1. By Brand

3.4.3.2.2. By Demographic Area

3.4.4. India Fabric Conditioner/Softener Market Outlook

3.4.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.4.2. Market Share

3.4.4.2.1. By Brand

3.4.4.2.2. By Demographic Area

3.4.5. Recent Developments

4. Product, Price and Variant Analysis

4.1. Powder Detergent

4.2. Bar Detergent

4.3. Liquid Detergent

4.4. Fabric Whitener/Blue

4.5. Fabric Conditioner/Softener

5. India Economic Snapshot

6. Raw Material

7. Manufacturing Process

8. Channel Partner Analysis

9. India Laundry Care Market Dynamics

9.1. Key Drivers

9.2. Key Challenges

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Porters Five Forces

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Hindustan Unilever Limited

10.2.2. Procter & Gamble Home Products Ltd.

10.2.3. Rohit Surfactants Private Limited

10.2.4. Nirma Limited

10.2.5. Jyothy Laboratories Limited

10.2.6. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

10.2.7. Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd.

10.2.8. Marico Limited

10.2.9. Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd.

10.2.10. Pidilite Industries Limited

10.2.11. Dabur India Limited

11. Strategic Recommendations

12. Disclaimer

Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=744777

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)