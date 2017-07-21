Telecom Operations Management Global Market Expected To Reach $83.9 Billion With 7.9% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Telecom Operations Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Telecom Operations Management Market is valued at $49.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% to reach $83.9 billion by 2022. Rising operational costs, increasing adoption of next-generation telecom technologies, high operational difficulty, and huge investments in OSS architecture are the major factors contributing to the market growth. Lack of proficient system integrators is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing need for end-to-end operations management is poised to bring in innovative avenues for market growth. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for Telecom Operations Management, whereas Asia Pacific and MEA are projected to grow at a faster pace.

Some of the key players in global telecom operations management market are

Hewlett-Packard, CISCO, Oracle, Ericsson, SAP AG, NEC, Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent, Huawei, Subex, Avatier, Beta Systems Software, Comverse, Evidian and Amdocs.

Services Covered:

• Managed services

• Operations and maintenance

• Planning and consulting

• System integration

Deployment type Covered

• On-premises

• Cloud

Software’s Covered

• Service fulfilment and assurance

• Service delivery platform

• Resource inventory management

• Network management

• Customer and product management

• Billing and revenue management

Components Covered

• Financial assurance management

• Inventory management

• Mediation

• Network management

• Online self-service

• Planning and engineering

• Provisioning and activation

• Telecom consumer billing management

• Workforce management solutions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

