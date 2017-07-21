Global Protein Ingredients Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Protein Ingredients market is expected to reach $28.1 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.81%.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein Ingredients Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Protein Ingredients -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Protein Ingredients market is expected to grow from $30.33 billion in 2015 to reach $28.1 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 6.81%. Consumer’s attentiveness towards healthy diet and rising demand for animal goods are the key factors driving the market growth. Strict regulations for animal proteins are inhibiting the market growth. Rising potential for plant proteins acts as an opportunity for vendors in the market. The rise in livestock consumption across the world and increasing demand for healthcare products have led to the need for protein ingredients in manufacturing industries such as pharmaceutical, animal feed and cosmetics & personal care.

Soy concentrates segment is expected to grow at a faster growth rate during the forecast period due to easy digestibility, greater fat retention capacity and higher nutritional level. North America witnessed largest market share in 2015 owing to growing consumer awareness concerning health coupled with growth in applications such as food and beverage and cosmetics.

Some of the key players in global Protein Ingredients market include

Amco Proteins, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Devansoy Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours amd Company, Finnsoy, Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd, Hilmar Ingredients, Kerry Group Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Sakthi Sugars Ltd, Sinoglory, Solae LLC, Unitechem Co. Ltd, and Vippy Industries Ltd

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/959977-protein-ingredients-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Sources Covered:

• Egg Protein

• Plant Source

o Soy Protein

o Wheat Protein

o Vegetable Protein

• Animal Source

o Dairy Protein

• Gelatin

Applications Covered:

• Bakery & Confectionary

• Dairy Replacement

• Food & Beverage

• Infant Foods

• Personal care & cosmetics

• Animal Feed

o Pet food

o Aquaculture

o Other Animal Feeds

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Functional Foods

• Meat Alternatives

• Pharmaceuticals

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/959977-protein-ingredients-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=959977

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)