Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics market is accounted for $21.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $35.6 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as technological advancement, growing aging population, and people suffering from diabetes, increasing health expenditure, hypertension and also increasing tobacco users will boost the market growth. However, factors such as unfavorable reimbursement scenario and high cost of treatments are restraining the market growth.

North America commanded the largest market due to technologically advanced equipment for the diagnosis and improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to ongoing R&D activities for drug discovery and development and increasing government initiative in funding.

Some of the key players in global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics market are

Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Cordis Corporation, Genentech Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Coaxia Inc and Philips Healthcare.

Types Covered:

• Diagnostics

o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

o Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan)

o Electrocardiography

o Carotid Ultrasound

o Others

• Therapeutics

o Tissue Plasminogen Activator

o Antiplatelet

o Antihypertensive

o Anticoagulant

Applications Covered:

• Haemorrhagic Stroke

• Ischemic Stroke

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

