India Baby Food Market 2017 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2021

PUNE, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India baby food products category is one of the fastest growing markets in baby care and overall FMCG industry of the country. Baby food market is segmented mainly into infant milk formula, baby cereals, follow-up formula and other products (baby juice, baby soup, and prepared baby food products). The report covers the detailed insights of the baby food products market in the Indian market. The report covers the Indian baby food market in a detailed segmental analysis with the value analysis. The report also covers the leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of the various baby food products. The different brands and companies involved in the organized baby food market in India are also analyzed in this report. The report also gives an idea on the product variant pricing analysis of each of the product available in the baby food market.

Baby food products have witnessed significant growth in the past few years. Increasing prosperity, steady urbanization, growing middle class people, growing number of working women and the increasing concerns regarding the fulfillment of nutrition and vitamins at growing stage of infants have been some of the major growth drivers of baby food market in India. India baby food market grew with a CAGR of about 14.37% in the period of five years from 2010 to 2015. In the current scenario, Infant milk formula based products are generating the largest revenue within baby food market. Baby cereals are the fastest growing segment as mothers prefer to feed grain cereals to their babies after 6 months. Follow-up formula based products are desired for babies aged above 6 months which is expected to grow with the forecasted CAGR of 16.86% during 2016-2021.

According to “India Baby Food Market Outlook, 2021”, the Indian baby food market is anticipated to represent the CAGR of 16.83% during forecast period. Overall, baby food market is small as compared to other developing countries across Asia. Baby food market is largely unorganized where non-organic baby food is a large segment. The market is dominated by Nestle India which is operating with its 6 baby food brands in India. There has been seen very low penetration in organic baby food category due to less number of players. However, the category is expected to grow with a fast phase owing to increasing concerns regarding safety ingredients. In terms of geography, south and north India constituting for larger share in baby food market across India, whereas penetrations levels in East India is low.

Key points in table of content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Infant/Child Demographics (Birth Rate, Fertility Rate)

4. Global Baby Food Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Region

4.2.2. By Segment

5. India Infant/Child Demographics (Birth Rate, Fertility Rate)

6. India Baby Food Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.1.1. Overall Market

6.1.2. Infant Milk Formula Market

6.1.3. Baby Cereal Market

6.1.4. Follow-Up Formula Market

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Segment

6.2.3. By Region

7. Product, Variant & Pricing Analysis

8. Channel Partner Analysis

9. India Economic Profile – 2014

10. Raw Material Analysis

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. PEST Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Key Drivers

13.2. Key Challenges

14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Trend of online baby shopping

14.2. Turn towards organic baby food products

14.3. Females are key decision makers

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Nestle India Limited

15.2.2. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

15.2.3. Danone Nutricia India

15.2.4. Abbott India Limited

15.2.5. Manna Foods Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.6. Mead Johnson Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.7. Pristine Organics Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.8. Raptakos Brett & Co.

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Disclaimer

