Data Analytics Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Data Analytics Market Information by Type (Prescriptive, Predictive, Descriptive), by Application (Mining, Data Mining, DBMS), By End Users

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Global Data Analytics market is mostly driven by the factors such as high adoption rate of technology and need of advance data interpretation in the organization to predict and forecast. This Data Analytics Market is growing with CAGR of ~31% and is expected to reach US $~159 billion by the end of forecasted period.

Industry Segments:

Global Data Analytic Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and end users. Types of data analytics include Prescriptive, Predictive and Descriptive. Application includes- Web Mining, Data Mining, DBMS among others and By End Users the market has been segmented as- BFSI, Software/IT, Government, Healthcare, Media and Communication and Manufacturing among others.

Data Analytics Market Players:

• IBM (U.S)

• Alteryx (U.S.)

• BigPanda (U.S.)

• SAS Institute (U.S.)

• Dell (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• Cogito Corporation (U.S.)

• Datameer (U.S.)

• Looker (U.S.)

Data Analytics Market:

Data analytics is a statistical tool which allows the organization and data centers to interpret a huge amount of data and gain insightful information which can help in crucial decision making. The global data analytics market has seen tremendous opportunities as the most of the organizations are adopting advance technology in their business process. Growing economy of Asian Countries has made Asia-Pacific an emerging market for data analytics where presence of global players in the North America is helping to dominate the market.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that Data Analytics market will be adopted widely around the globe soon. Organization who falls under the umbrella of SMEs have realized that data analytics could help to grow their business on very large scale whereas Tier I and Tier II companies are using data analytics to understand the demand pattern and make the wise decisions accordingly.

Intended Audience

- Data Analytics Companies

- Analytics Service Providers

- Software Developer Companies

- Service Providers

- Manufacturing Companies

- Big Data Analytics Service Providers

