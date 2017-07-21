Quantum Dot Display LED (QLED) Market Swift to Cover US $4 Billion Revenue by 2023

QLED Market

QLED Market by Type (QLED, QDEF), by Component (Tube, Film, LED), and Application (TV, Monitor, Smartphone, Tablets) - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

The increased energy efficiency, vibrant colors and high-resolution features are the factors expected to boost the QLED Market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Manufacturers are investing for new advancement of technologies with better features. For instance, Samsung invented the new television which has quantum dot display with LED panels. The new product launched by Samsung Electronics, features better picture quality, high resolution, bold contrast and better angle viewing. However, there are few factors which are hampering the growth of the quantum dot display LED market such as the usage of cadmium and other heavy metals while manufacturing quantum dots displays.

The global quantum dot display LED market is expected to reach approximately USD 4 billion by the end of 2023 with 32% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

According to Market Research Future, the market can be segmented into component, type, application and region.

On the basis of component, the market can be bifurcated into film, tube and LED.

On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into QDEF and QLED. QLED accounted for the largest market share, majorly due to the increasing usage of quantum dot displays with LED.

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented as smartphones, tablets, monitors and television.

On the basis of region, the market can be divided into North-America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world.

QLED Market Players:

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Altairnano (U.S.)

Evident Technologies Inc (U.S.)

LG Display (South Korea)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea)

Microvision Inc (U.S.)

Quantum Materials Corporation (U.S)

Market Research Future Analysis

The global quantum dot display LED market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Consumer electronics of quantum dot display LED market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North America region accounted for the largest market share because of the technological advancements and increasing disposable income. Also, the increasing demand for display content in the gaming industry is indirectly boosting the growth of the quantum dot display market in this region. Hence, the North-American countries are investing more for better displays.

Also, over the forecast period the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow due to the growth of new technological solutions in the developing nations such as China and India.

