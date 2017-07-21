Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Value Approximately USD 13 Billion by Forecast to 2023

AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market

AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Type (Latent Searches, Ten-print Searches), By End-users

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

Automated Fingerprint Identification System is basically a process by which individual’s fingerprint is captured and stored in a digital manner. This software is widely used by various law agencies for criminal investigation ad to enhance security. Automated fingerprint identification system is used by organizations to let employees log in or logout at their workplace.

The factors driving the market are technological change from manual to digital process, increasing awareness of security and rising use of AFIS by the banking & finance sector for secure transactions. Whereas, availability of substitutes such as face recognition technologies and issues related to privacy are affecting the growth of the Automated Fingerprint Identification Market.

Mobile solutions accounted for the largest market share because of increasing demand for mobile payment through AFIS and using fingerprint for e-transaction which is contributing to the growth of the automated fingerprint identification system market.

Global AFIS Market Players:

• 3M Cogent, Inc. (U.S.)

• Safran Identity & Security (U.S.)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• M2SYS Technology (U.S.)

• Afix Technologies Inc (U.S.)

• Biometrics4ALL (U.S.)

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• Cross Match Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• HID Global Corporation (U.S.)

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, type, end-users and region.

By Component

- Hardware

- Software

By Type

- Latent Searches

- Ten-print Searches

By End-users

- Hospitality

- Government

- Transportation

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Education

Government sector and BFSI sector accounted for the largest market share because of high investments to support e-governance, technological evolution from manual to digital processes and rising use of AFSI for criminal investigation by the various law agencies.

Market Research Future Analysis

The global AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Government segment of AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the change in technology advancements and use of ten print searches in sectors such as healthcare and transportation are boosting the growth of the market in this region. Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 mainly due to rising infrastructure in the emerging economies.

