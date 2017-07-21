Smart Irrigation Market Share, Competitor Strategy and Forecast to 2022

Smart Irrigation Market

Smart Irrigation Market, By Type (Weather-Based Irrigation System, Soil-Based Irrigation System), Component (Sensors, Water Meters), by Application

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights

In this fast-growing environment, companies are increasing investments in internet of things (IoT), and innovation. In Smart Irrigation Market innovation is a key driver. In this changing environment with an increase of demands of efficient water management, intelligent use of water and others there is a need of adopting the Smart irrigation systems. The increasing focus of government in building smart cities is predicted to drive smart irrigation demand as it is an integral part of the smart city projects.

The Smart irrigation systems are developing rigorously to overcome some of existing issues such as increasing population, increasing demand of water, limited water sources, pollution and others. The study indicates that high costs would be the restraining factor for smart irrigation market. The study reveals that many organizations that are working on smart cities projects are adding smart irrigation systems into their smart city project portfolio. There is a recent news, Alliance Channel is adding the AT&T Smart Cities – Smart Irrigation solution to its portfolio.

The Smart Irrigation Market is growing rapidly over 17% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~1561 million by the end of forecast period.

Smart Irrigation Market Players:

• HydroPoint (U.S.)

• Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

• The Toro Company (U.S.)

• Hunter Industries (U.S.)

• Baseline Inc. (U.S.)

• AquaSpy (U.S.)

• Hortau (U.S.)

• Libelium (Spain)

• Aquacell Systems (Australia)

Smart irrigation Market Segmentation

The Smart Irrigation Market has been segmented on the basis of type, component and application. On basis of type the Smart irrigation consists of weather-based irrigation system and soil-based irrigation system. The study indicates that weather based irrigation system would grow at a highest rate in the smart irrigation market by the forecast period. Whereas based on components segment, Smart irrigation systems consists of sensors, water network meters and others. The sensors are expected to have the largest market share in the smart irrigation market.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows that that developments in smart city concept result in the demand for efficient water management which results in significant growth of Smart irrigation market. The major benefits of Smart irrigation are it can optimize water levels based on things such as soil moisture and weather predictions, reduce annual water usage at a high rate and others. These factors are responsible for the increase the Smart irrigation market.

Regional analysis for Smart irrigation market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region would evolve as a leader in Smart irrigation market. The study indicates large investments by American government towards is smart irrigation would result in rapid growth of Smart irrigation market by the forecast period. Developing economic countries from Asia-Pacific regions as China, Japan, and India would also show a great progress in the smart irrigation market.

Intended Audience

- OEMs

- Landscape maintenance personnel

- End users

- Technology investors

- Technology developers

- Irrigation consultants

- Sensor manufacturers

- Irrigation contractors

- Water purveyors

- Irrigation designers

- Agro input company

- Farmers

